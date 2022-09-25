ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety

What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
49ers at Broncos, Week 3 predictions: Fans overwhelmingly pick Niners

The Denver Broncos are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, September 25 at 5:20 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators.
Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky against Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo committed a totally embarrassing move during Sunday night’s game between his San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. The Niners were leading the Broncos 7-3 and had a 1st-and-10 from their 2 early in the third quarter after Denver pinned them near the end zone. On first down, Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for no gain. On the following play, Garoppolo was under pressure and completely lost track of where he was.
Ja, NFL Twitter react to 49ers' bizarre 11-10 loss to Broncos

11-10. That was the final score of what was supposed to be a Sunday Night Football showdown between familiar QBs in Jimmy Garoppolo and Russell Wilson-led teams -- but it was far from it. Just moments after NFL Twitter absolutely grilled Garoppolo for stepping out of the back of the...
Takeaways from Last Night 49ers Game

Sunday night football shows the best of the best with drama and action from both teams. Last night was something a complete nightmare for the 49ers and Broncos offenses. In the game last night, the 49ers offense had only scored ten points in primetime. San Francisco and the Denver Broncos had the best team defenses, while both offenses produced only twenty-one points. The Niners lost to the Broncos because their offense was ineffective throughout the night. Some of the takeaways from this game is that the Niners’ offense without Mike McDaniel is complete mediocrity. Another takeaway is that the defense is solid and could carry the team if the offense performs well. The last takeaway from this game is that Jimmy Garoppolo is the least of their problem in QB depth. The San Francisco 49ers had many chances to take down a poor Denver Broncos team, but these problems cost them in the end.
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a match-up between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–a rematch of Super Bowl LV. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
