Starkville, MS

Three Standouts From Mississippi State's 45-14 Win Over Bowling Green

By Crissy Froyd
 2 days ago

Looking into who made the biggest impact in Mississippi State's dominant win over Bowling Green.

Mississippi State (3-1) had a chance to get itself bak in order in all three phases of the game Saturday after suffering a tough 31-16 loss to the LSU Tigers last week.

The Bulldogs did just thought, putting together a dominant 45-14 victory over the Falcons. Several players stood out in what was a solid day for MSU on all fronts, with head coach Mike Leach calling this one of the team's better performances on special teams, which has been an area of concern dating back to last season.

Here's a look into just three players who made a notable impact:

1. WR Caleb Ducking.

The Air Raid offense is a system in which the ball is distributed to several targets per game and there's no true WR1 in the sense that there's a wideout that is fed the vast majority of the targets like in some other offenses. Still, the cream rises to the top and while Ducking isn't a receiver that's been talked about as much as some of the other that were in the room last year like Makai Polk, he has certainly made his presence felt.

That continued into Saturday, when he made seven receptions for 96 yards with two touchdowns.

2. QB Will Rogers.

Rogers and the offense had some missed opportunities against LSU, but he certainly got the job done in this one. The junior signal-caller finished the outing 38-of-49 passing for 406 passing yards with six touchdowns in an interception-free performance.

3. LB Nathaniel Watson.

Watson has been one of the most praised members of the defense this season and there's a reason for that.

He backed up the compliments on Saturday, leading MSU in total tackles with 10 combined tackles and four solo tackles, also coming up with one sack and one tackle for loss.

wtva.com

Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS

STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
STARKVILLE, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

East Columbus house catches fire early this morning

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning. You can see smoke coming from the top of the home. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Kmart building slated for online auction in October

Commercial real estate agency Crexi posted the listing, slating the property for auction Oct. 10-12. The opening bid is listed at $750,000, and participants must pay a $10,000 deposit to register for the online auction. Berkeley Capital Advisors, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the auction broker. Crexi listing agent...
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville, MS
