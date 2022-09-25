Life Feature Athlete: Blaine girls soccer's Josie Carlson

Feature

Blaine girls soccer senior Josie Carlson, who plays center-mid for the 7-0-1 fourth-ranked Bengals.

Start in soccer

“I was 3 years old when I started playing soccer. I started out like most kids when my parents put me in the sport, but as I got older I really grew a love for soccer and it has always been one of my favorite things. The relationships that I have made with people in the sport also play a huge part of my love for the game.”

Strength of team

“This year’s team is definitely something else, in the best way. The bond this team has with one another is something so special and I am so lucky to be a part of it. We all worked so hard leading up to this season, because we truly know how important it is. This team accepts any challenges thrown our way, with a great attitude and confidence.”

Best part of sport

“One of my favorite things about playing soccer is that there is some freedom for creativity when you play. I play center-mid and I love to be able to connect and move the ball on the field.”

Something people might not realize about your sport

“Something people might not know about soccer is that there aren’t really any plays that you run specifically. You just play with whatever the game gives you.”

Top Blaine soccer memories

“Some of my favorite memories that I have in Blaine Soccer are at summer i41 trainings. Away game bus rides after a big win have always been a great memory as well.”