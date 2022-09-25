Police ID man stabbed to death near downtown Fresno. Witnesses help in suspect’s arrest

A man who was stabbed to death a day earlier in downtown Fresno was identified by police on Sunday.

David Garza, 20, was stabbed near the ARCO gas station in the 1400 block of P Street. Police said Garza had a wound to the upper chest and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Witnesses provided officers with a description and authorities found the suspected assailant nearby. He was identified as 26-year-old Teven Tyrone Bradley.

Detectives said they learned Garza and Bradley were involved in a fight prior to the stabbing.

Bradley was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 .