Police ID man stabbed to death near downtown Fresno. Witnesses help in suspect’s arrest

By Anthony Galaviz
 2 days ago

A man who was stabbed to death a day earlier in downtown Fresno was identified by police on Sunday.

David Garza, 20, was stabbed near the ARCO gas station in the 1400 block of P Street. Police said Garza had a wound to the upper chest and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Witnesses provided officers with a description and authorities found the suspected assailant nearby. He was identified as 26-year-old Teven Tyrone Bradley.

Detectives said they learned Garza and Bradley were involved in a fight prior to the stabbing.

Bradley was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 .

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

