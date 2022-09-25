Argot Restaurant Opening in Partnership with Verve Wine

A brand new restaurant called Argot is coming to Lincoln Park in partnership with Verve Wine at 2349 North Lincoln Ave.

The restaurant/ wine bar is on a mission to spread the love and discovery of good wine, inspire passion, and build community, according to a recent job posting. The new restaurant will focus on classic french influence on its cuisine and an expansive wine list. Ownership doesn’t plan to open this new eatery until sometime in Fall 2022. This will be a significant upgrade to the only wine shop in the area, other than Lakeside Food, Wine, and Spirits 2.

“We believe the most memorable bottles of wine in our lives have less to do with what’s inside the bottle and more to do with who you share it with and why you’re gathered,” according to the job posting. “Our hospitality and excitement around wine are what sets us apart in pulling back the curtain to good wine enhancing any night out, celebration, or gathering.”

The new restaurant will add a unique aspect to the wine bar, which has been open for a few years. Customers will soon be able to enjoy a night out and get a bottle of wine all under the same roof. Verve Wines proudly offers almost every kind of wine imaginable, from rose to cabernet. While the restaurant isn’t opening until later this year, customers can still swing by the store and see the upcoming space.

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now Chicago’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .