Northeastern escapes Edenton with tight win

EDENTON - The John A. Holmes Aces played Northeastern tight all night long, but a successful strategic two-point conversion by the Eagles in the second quarter proved to matter greatly in the end.

Northeastern took advantage of a botched point-after attempt from Edenton that would have tied the game and when the Eagles scored to go up seven on their next drive, head coach Antonio Moore saw the opportunity to go up by two possessions to separate a little.

They were successful in doing so and it helped Northeastern leave Edenton with a 36-34 conference victory Friday.

“Every time we come to Edenton, it’s a tough game,” Moore said. “Both teams can fight adversity well. Both teams have tough kids, so we were fortunate enough to come out of here with a win and I’m just happy for our players. They gutted that.”

Leading up to the key conversion, the two teams began the night in a shootout.

Northeastern (3-2, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) started it with a seven-play, 53-yard opening touchdown drive to go up 7-0.

Shamar Sutton had a couple first down runs as a wildcat quarterback, then typical starter Jalen Melson came in and passed to Sutton for 15 yards down to the Edenton 26.

Three plays later, Randall Ferguson scored with 8:35 left in the first quarter on a 15-yard run.

John A. Holmes High School (3-2, 1-1 NCC) responded with a drive twice as long with 15 plays and more than seven minutes taken off the clock.

A series of positive runs culminated in a short score from quarterback D.J. Capehart on third down to help tie the game 7-7 in the opening period’s final minute.

The Eagles only took 23 seconds to take the lead right back with Ferguson opening up the drive with a 45-yard run to the Holmes 14-yard line.

Northeastern briefly went backwards thanks to back-to-back delay of game and holding penalties – a problem that would persist all night for the road team – but on first-and-28 from the 32-yard line, Melson fired up the middle to Ty’Jae Simpson, who veered left another 20 yards for the score.

With 35 seconds left in the first quarter, the Eagles led 14-7.

But Edenton had a quick strike back of its own with a 68-yard drive on four plays that ended with a 45-yard run from Divon Ward for a 14-14 score with 10:55 left in the half.

Northeastern’s penalty issues reached its peak on its next drive with four penalties bringing them back.

It left the Eagles with fourth-and-23 from the Edenton 37, but it didn’t matter as Melson found Tyell Saunders near the left sideline in the end zone. A great throw and great catch burned the Aces to make it 21-14 with 7:49 left in the half.

Holmes answered one more time on a drive that ended with a Jimbo Parrish 48-yard touchdown catch up the middle.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, the point-after attempt was scrapped before a kick could be attempted and Edenton trailed 21-20 with 5:30 left.

On Northeastern’s ensuing possession, Saunders was at it again with a 74-yard gain off a simple screen pass to start the drive and put the Eagles six yards away from the end zone.

Shymeer Williams scored from five yards out three plays later and ran it in again for two points and a 29-20 Eagles lead with 3:22 remaining in the half.

Moore pointed to the experienced senior offensive line making it an easy call to go for it and get a two-score lead.

“It was real huge.” Moore said. “That was the intent of going for two. Put them behind the eight ball and get ahead two scores. They came up short because of that.”

That was the end of the fireworks from both teams for the rest of the half as Edenton had a punt tipped on its next possession.

Northeastern, despite good field position to start its next drive 29 yards away, faced a third-and15 from the 34 and Edenton’s Jailen Smith gave his team new life with an interception of Melson at the 6-yard line.

Smith brought it to the road team’s side of the field and a personal foul at the end of the play allowed the Aces to start at the NHS 24-yard line with 45 seconds left.

They got as close as second-and-goal at the 7-yard line, but a bad snap foiled a spike attempt and forced the Aces to fall on the ball at the 17.

“A great Northeastern-Edenton game. A couple crucial mistakes and we came up a little short,” Holmes coach Paul Hoggard said.

The Aces still hoped to settle for a field goal to get back within one possession before halftime as they would get the ball to start the second half too.

A 34-yard made kick from Mark Perez did not count with the play already called dead on a Northeastern offsides penalty. Instead, an official 29-yard attempt hit the crossbar and fell short to keep the Eagles’ lead at 29-20 to end the half as Northeastern caught a break with its own penalty.

The beginning of the second half was much slower to start for both offenses with neither team scoring on their respective first drives.

Holmes put an end to the scoring drought when Naijhir White had a one-yard touchdown to get within 29-27 with 2:23 left in the third quarter.

Northeastern, though, got back to its offensive ways with a six-play, 85-yard answer that culminated in a second Williams rushing touchdown to make it 36-27 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Aces stayed in the game with a successful early fourth quarter drive and it wouldn’t have ended well without a big-time conversion.

On fourth-and-13, Capehart hit Ireal Hills up the middle for 14 yards to the Northeastern 13. The next play saw Capehart keep the ball for a 13-yard score and a 36-34 deficit with 8:24 left.

Defensively, the Aces kept the momentum by stuffing Williams near midfield on a fourth-and-8 play as Holmes now had a chance to take the lead with good field position and 6:20 to go.

Eventually sitting at the NHS 30-yard line, the home team looked to be getting closer on a 10-yard catch from Hills two plays later.

But the Eagles manage to strip the ball away and recover the fumble to effectively clinch the win.

They worked their next drive down to one second left and a last-ditch play from Edenton was unsuccessful.

Northeastern goes to Hertford County next, while Holmes hosts Pasquotank.