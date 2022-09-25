Democrats know 'they will lose' if midterms are referendum on Biden, Psaki says



F ormer White House press secretary Jen Psaki made a confession unfavorable to the Democrats on Sunday, saying they fully know "they will lose" if the 2022 midterm elections are a referendum on President Joe Biden .

Psaki made her prediction during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press as she shared her opinions on the strengths and weaknesses of the Democrats going into the November elections. In her view, Democrats are vulnerable on the issues of crime and the economy , while they hold the high ground on "extremism."

"Look, I think that Democrats, if the election is about who is the most extreme, as we saw, you know, Kevin McCarthy touch on there with Marjorie Taylor Greene , I’ll say her name, sitting over his left side, then they're going to win. If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose, and they know that," Psaki said. She was referring to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).



"So, yes, the economy is hanging over everything, but you have [to] look at state-by-state factors, and crime is a huge issue in the Pennsylvania race," Psaki said.

As press secretary, Psaki was one of the closest officials to Biden. The incumbent is grappling with an economy beset by high inflation and a job approval rating in the low 40s . A new poll from ABC News and the Washington Post found 56% of Democratic-registered voters and Democratic-leaning voters want another candidate to top the ticket in 2024. However, Biden has seen successes in recent months, including the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Psaki left this White House in the spring and took a job at MSNBC as host for a show starting next year. She was succeeded in the briefing room by her principal deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre .