CHICO, CALIF. — Chico State hosted this year’s 2022 Neurodiversity & Disability Symposium to support and advocate for neurodivergent individuals in the community. This is the first year of hosting the symposium that Chico State was able to broaden the conference from an autism-only focused symposium to one built around a broader discussion related to neurodivergence in the Northstate.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO