Former IU forward Juwan Morgan agrees to training camp deal with the Los Angeles Clippers

Yardbarker
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Five-Star Montverde Teammates Derik Queen, Liam McNeeley Visit Indiana
Indiana basketball hosted official visits for a pair of five-star prospects from Montverde Academy, Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley. Indiana coach Mike Woodson recruited Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau out of Montverde in the class of 2022.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Amenable To New Role In L.A. If Needed
In the face of trade scuttlebutt, the Lakers point guard seems even-keeled.
Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others
According to the Detroit Pistons, they have exercised their fourth-year team option on the contracts of Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart for the 2023-24 season. Detroit also exercised its third-year team option on the contract of Cade Cunningham for 2023-24. Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three...
Grizz Interviews: (AUDIO) with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Coach Jenkins & more players w/Jeffrey Wright-2022 Grizzlies Media Day Coverage on 929 FM
Full Coverage/Player interviews & More: 2022 Memphis Grizzlies Media Day with G&J Show at FedExForum Full Coverage/Player interviews & More: 2022 Memphis Grizzlies Media Day with G&J Show at FedExForum
CBS Sports
Indiana Pacers 2022-23 NBA preview: Let Tyrese Haliburton cook; big decisions on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
Let's get this out of the way early: The Pacers aren't going to win the NBA title this season. However, they are in a pretty good spot all things considered. They have a 22-year-old potential superstar in Tyrese Haliburton, a dynamic two-way prospect in Bennedict Mathurin and two legitimate trade assets in Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
How Indiana Pacers players did in international action during the offseason
The Indiana Pacers had a number of players suit up for their coutry ahead of the 2022-23 season.
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Rob Pelinka: Draft picks must bring talent that makes L.A. a contender
Monday, Sept. 26 was the start of training camp for the Los Angeles Lakers, and after months of speculation, Russell Westbrook was there after all in a purple and gold uniform. The Lakers reportedly had multiple chances and opportunities to trade him, but for whatever reason, nothing materialized. One obstacle...
Lakers eyeing ex-Celtic reserve for training camp deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are still finding answers after a season that’s left them frustrated, having missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record despite the addition of former MVP Russell Westbrook. While LeBron James played at his usual elite level, Westbrook’s struggles, in addition to the lack of quality players all around in the Lakers roster last season especially after Anthony Davis’ nagging injury problems, doomed the Lakers, and now they are learning their lesson, trying to add some quality shooting off the bench especially after seeing rivals Boston Celtics almost claim their 18th championship in the 2022 NBA Finals.
