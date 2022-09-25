Former IU forward Juwan Morgan agrees to training camp deal with the Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers are still finding answers after a season that’s left them frustrated, having missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record despite the addition of former MVP Russell Westbrook. While LeBron James played at his usual elite level, Westbrook’s struggles, in addition to the lack of quality players all around in the Lakers roster last season especially after Anthony Davis’ nagging injury problems, doomed the Lakers, and now they are learning their lesson, trying to add some quality shooting off the bench especially after seeing rivals Boston Celtics almost claim their 18th championship in the 2022 NBA Finals.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO