Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Can Tua Tagovailoa continue his MVP-level season?
The Miami Dolphins are currently 3-0 heading into Thursday Night Football. On the road, they'll take on the former AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Former 49ers assistant, Mike McDaniel, took over as head coach for the Dolphins during the offseason. He hasn't lost a single game since becoming head coach of Miami. He now has Miami as one of the few teams that are still undefeated, heading into Week 4. On the other hand, the Bengals are just 1-2 on the season and have had a bit of a hangover heading into this season. However, the Bengals defeated the Jets last week and are starting to run in the right direction. On Thursday night, we'll watch Joe Burrow take on Tua Tagovailoa. Those two put together one iconic game in college football when both teams were ranked inside the top 5. Burrow and LSU won the game and eventually the College Football Playoff. Can Burrow take down Tagovailoa for the second time?
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 3?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. For reference on last week's numbers, here...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup
BALTIMORE — The Ravens edged up in the various Week 4 Power Rankings coming off a victory over the New England Patriots. Analysis: "In Week 3, the Ravens' defense collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. On Sunday at Foxborough, Baltimore's defense closed its opponent out. The Ravens produced three turnovers in the fourth quarter, including a crucial end-zone interception by Marlon Humphrey, to help seal a 37-26 win over the Patriots. Lamar Jackson continued to look like the NFL's early front-runner for MVP, producing five total touchdowns. "No one has to tell me about Lamar Jackson," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of his QB (and pending free agent). "I believed in him from the first day we drafted him."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday
The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets first half
The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets is set to get underway, so come join the fun in our open thread!
Yardbarker
Jets WR Garrett Wilson returns to game vs. Bengals after first-half injury
Garrett Wilson was knocked out of the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury in the second quarter. Fortunately, the good news is Wilson is returning to action for the second half. The rookie wide receiver made a leaping catch on a...
CBS Sports
Jets vs. Bengals updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The New York Jets will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve. It was all tied up 14-14...
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers 3.5-point favorites over Jets this week
Despite losing two games in a row, the odds makers at Tipico Sportsbook are finally favoring the Pittsburgh Steelers week. Early odds are out for the Steelers Week 4 home game against the New York Jets and Pittsburgh are 3.5-point favorites. The Jets and Steelers are both struggling, sitting at...
Comments / 0