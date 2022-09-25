Read full article on original website
Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from New York are facing several charges after being arrested for breaking into a house in Longmeadow over the weekend. It all happened Saturday around 8 p.m. Longmeadow Police told us the family called 911, said they were not home, and that their security cameras picked up two masked men walking around their home.
75-year-old man, believed to be bystander, shot by 2 on moped in NYC
A 75-year-old man believed to be an innocent bystander was shot by two men on a moped in the Bronx over the weekend, and police are hoping a surveillance image of the gunmen will lead to an arrest.
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, Westfield Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who they say maliciously caused damage to one of the gas pumps at the Gulf gas station on Elm Street, the Dakin Humane Society and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up this Wednesday to host a free parvovirus vaccine clinic, and a Belchertown family tells us their cat was shot with a pellet gun, when he was roaming around the neighborhood. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Suspect identified after vandalizing Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield gas station was vandalized over the weekend, causing serious damage. Now, police have identified a suspect. On Saturday, a man was captured on a surveillance camera, damaging a digital price sign at a Westfield gas station. On Tuesday, we spoke with the owner of...
Two arrested for allegedly selling fake gold in Northampton
The Northampton police are advising residents to beware of purchasing jewelry from people in parking lots.
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
Men charged in Eastfield Mall gun incident arraigned in Springfield Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges after an incident involving a gun at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Both suspects appeared in front of a judge to be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Springfield. Police said that one suspect flashed a gun in his waistband to another person inside the mall, threatening the employee.
2 Men arrested following gun incident at Eastfield Mall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police say a suspect allegedly flashed a gun on Monday at the Eastfield Mall. We’re told after the suspect left officers located a loaded large capacity firearm in the suspect’s vehicle. Police were called to the Eastfield Mall on Boston Road around 5...
Two Springfield men arrested after gun allegedly flashed inside Eastfield Mall
Two Springfield men are facing firearms and drug charges after police were called to the Eastfield Mall on Monday for a report of someone allegedly flashing a gun.
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker was randomly attacked while on the job, according to the NYPD.
2 Found Dead In Springfield Home
A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative. The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street. According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard...
2 men shot in Brooklyn, police investigating
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Brooklyn.It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say the men, both in their 40s, were shot near Van Buren Street and Lafayette Avenue.One man was shot in the stomach. The other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.So far, no arrests and no word on what led to the gun violence.
Tuesday Morning News Update
Gunmen in ski masks fatally shoot 17-year-old boy in the Bronx
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen boy by a group of suspects in the Bronx Sunday evening, authorities said.
Inmate in federal prison used cell phone to help traffic narcotics from Mexico that were distributed through New Britain, Hartford
An inmate incarcerated in federal custody since 2007 has been sentenced to additional prison time for arranging drug deals between Mexico and Connecticut – where the drugs were then distributed from Hartford and New Britain. Felix Cancel, Jr., 49, was sentenced to nine years in prison in a hearing...
Man, 28, dropped off in front of Brooklyn hospital with fatal gunshot wounds
A 28-year-old man was left in front of a Brooklyn hospital Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead, officials said.
Bridgeport Woman Charged After Allegedly Drinking 12 Pack Before Driving With 3 Children in Vehicle
WDTV is reporting that a Bridgeport woman has been charged after she allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12 pack” before driving with three children in the vehicle. Shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning, officers pulled up behind a vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Samantha Jones, of Bridgeport,...
