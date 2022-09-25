ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from New York are facing several charges after being arrested for breaking into a house in Longmeadow over the weekend. It all happened Saturday around 8 p.m. Longmeadow Police told us the family called 911, said they were not home, and that their security cameras picked up two masked men walking around their home.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday afternoon news update

In this update, Westfield Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who they say maliciously caused damage to one of the gas pumps at the Gulf gas station on Elm Street, the Dakin Humane Society and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center are teaming up this Wednesday to host a free parvovirus vaccine clinic, and a Belchertown family tells us their cat was shot with a pellet gun, when he was roaming around the neighborhood. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect identified after vandalizing Westfield gas station

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield gas station was vandalized over the weekend, causing serious damage. Now, police have identified a suspect. On Saturday, a man was captured on a surveillance camera, damaging a digital price sign at a Westfield gas station. On Tuesday, we spoke with the owner of...
WESTFIELD, MA
PIX11

4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
BRONX, NY
westernmassnews.com

Men charged in Eastfield Mall gun incident arraigned in Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men are facing charges after an incident involving a gun at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Both suspects appeared in front of a judge to be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Springfield. Police said that one suspect flashed a gun in his waistband to another person inside the mall, threatening the employee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 Men arrested following gun incident at Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police say a suspect allegedly flashed a gun on Monday at the Eastfield Mall. We’re told after the suspect left officers located a loaded large capacity firearm in the suspect’s vehicle. Police were called to the Eastfield Mall on Boston Road around 5...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Daily Voice

2 Found Dead In Springfield Home

A man and a woman were found dead inside a Western Massachusetts home after a call from a relative. The two were found in Springfield around 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maynard Street. According to Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers responded to a home on Maynard...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS New York

2 men shot in Brooklyn, police investigating

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Brooklyn.It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say the men, both in their 40s, were shot near Van Buren Street and Lafayette Avenue.One man was shot in the stomach. The other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.So far, no arrests and no word on what led to the gun violence.
BROOKLYN, NY
westernmassnews.com

