ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns PG Chris Paul's ESPN Ranking Deemed Overrated

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PntoD_0i9qYb6k00

The Phoenix Suns point guard was claimed by one person to have his ranking overrated on ESPN's list.

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has accomplished quite a lot in his tenure through the NBA.

The future Hall of Fame backcourt phenomenon has 12-time All Star has garnered 11 All-NBA appearances while landing on the NBA's 75th Anniversary team as well.

There's no doubting the impact Paul has had in Phoenix since arriving two years ago. The Suns have been propelled to the NBA Finals and a franchise record 64 regular season wins despite failing to bring home a title.

In ESPN's ranking for NBA players ahead of this season, Paul came in at No. 21 on the list.

"One huge question for 2022-23: Did the Mavericks series signal the end of Paul's dominant days? The 'Point God' was diminished against Dallas, averaging just 8.8 points, 6.3 assists, 2.8 turnovers and 4.0 fouls in Games 4 through 7, as the Suns' playoff run ended in the second round. At 37 and entering his 18th season, the clock is running against him.

"Why he could exceed his ranking in 2022-23: Count out CP3 at your own risk. Remember when ESPN BPI gave the Oklahoma City Thunder just a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs in Paul's lone season with the franchise and he led them to a 44-38 record and Game 7 in the first round against the Houston Rockets? -- Dave McMenamin"

However, in ESPN's follow up after the rankings concluded, one writer chose Paul as his most overrated on the list.

"Andre Snellings: Chris Paul (No. 21). Paul was one of the most impactful players in the league last season, ranking eighth in RPM to actually outperform his NBArank this season. But, NBArank is about both quality and quantity, and at age 37, Paul could be in for a decline in both. He missed an average of 23 games per season due to injury from 2016-17 through 2018-19, then after two relatively healthy campaigns in COVID-19-shortened seasons, Paul missed 18 games in 2022-23. Paul still has great game in him, but in season 18, the risk of injury and/or declining play makes him unlikely to produce up to his 21st overall spot."

Those concerns are shared throughout the Suns' fan base: Is the championship window over?

People appear to be counting on the downfall of Paul. We'll see if it comes to fruition.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Bleacher Report Gives Best, Worst Contracts

Here's Why the Phoenix Suns Didn't Land Bojan

Chris Paul Reacts to Roger Federer's Retirement

Suns Announce Signing of Two Players

Jae Crowder Deletes Cryptic Tweet

Bill Simmons: Suns are Top NBA Franchise, Will Sell for Nearly $5 Billion

Two Suns Fall in Bottom Half of ESPN Player Rankings

Richard Jefferson Interested in Owning Phoenix Suns

Odds for Suns Next Ownership Released

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Richard Jefferson
Yardbarker

Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."

When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba Finals#The Phoenix Suns#Mavericks#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Houston Rockets
The Spun

Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
900
Followers
441
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy