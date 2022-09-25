Suns PG Chris Paul's ESPN Ranking Deemed Overrated

The Phoenix Suns point guard was claimed by one person to have his ranking overrated on ESPN's list.

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has accomplished quite a lot in his tenure through the NBA.

The future Hall of Fame backcourt phenomenon has 12-time All Star has garnered 11 All-NBA appearances while landing on the NBA's 75th Anniversary team as well.

There's no doubting the impact Paul has had in Phoenix since arriving two years ago. The Suns have been propelled to the NBA Finals and a franchise record 64 regular season wins despite failing to bring home a title.

In ESPN's ranking for NBA players ahead of this season, Paul came in at No. 21 on the list.

"One huge question for 2022-23: Did the Mavericks series signal the end of Paul's dominant days? The 'Point God' was diminished against Dallas, averaging just 8.8 points, 6.3 assists, 2.8 turnovers and 4.0 fouls in Games 4 through 7, as the Suns' playoff run ended in the second round. At 37 and entering his 18th season, the clock is running against him.

"Why he could exceed his ranking in 2022-23: Count out CP3 at your own risk. Remember when ESPN BPI gave the Oklahoma City Thunder just a 0.2% chance of making the playoffs in Paul's lone season with the franchise and he led them to a 44-38 record and Game 7 in the first round against the Houston Rockets? -- Dave McMenamin"

However, in ESPN's follow up after the rankings concluded, one writer chose Paul as his most overrated on the list.

"Andre Snellings: Chris Paul (No. 21). Paul was one of the most impactful players in the league last season, ranking eighth in RPM to actually outperform his NBArank this season. But, NBArank is about both quality and quantity, and at age 37, Paul could be in for a decline in both. He missed an average of 23 games per season due to injury from 2016-17 through 2018-19, then after two relatively healthy campaigns in COVID-19-shortened seasons, Paul missed 18 games in 2022-23. Paul still has great game in him, but in season 18, the risk of injury and/or declining play makes him unlikely to produce up to his 21st overall spot."

Those concerns are shared throughout the Suns' fan base: Is the championship window over?

People appear to be counting on the downfall of Paul. We'll see if it comes to fruition.

