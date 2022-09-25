ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

CBS Sports

Aaron Judge home runs: How to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox, TV channel, live stream as slugger tries for No. 61

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will try once again to deliver his 61st home run on Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox. Judge recently became the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to reach 60 home runs in a single season. He's one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League and franchise record. Maris nhomered 61 times for the 1961 Yankees.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos sitting Sunday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Pete Alonso versus Athletics starter JP Sears. In 28 plate appearances this season, Vientos has a .167 batting average with a .619...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
BRONX, NY

