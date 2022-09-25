ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch MNF Cowboys vs. Giants Live on 09/26

On Monday, September 26 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) will play the New York Giants (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.
Are The 49ers In Trouble With Jimmy Garoppolo?

The San Francisco 49ers thought Trey Lance would be the quarterback that would lead them through this season. But, after Lance was lost for the season with an ankle injury in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in a familiar position. Garoppolo is now tasked with leading the 49ers’ offense...
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a match-up between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers vs Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
Takeaways from Last Night 49ers Game

Sunday night football shows the best of the best with drama and action from both teams. Last night was something a complete nightmare for the 49ers and Broncos offenses. In the game last night, the 49ers offense had only scored ten points in primetime. San Francisco and the Denver Broncos had the best team defenses, while both offenses produced only twenty-one points. The Niners lost to the Broncos because their offense was ineffective throughout the night. Some of the takeaways from this game is that the Niners’ offense without Mike McDaniel is complete mediocrity. Another takeaway is that the defense is solid and could carry the team if the offense performs well. The last takeaway from this game is that Jimmy Garoppolo is the least of their problem in QB depth. The San Francisco 49ers had many chances to take down a poor Denver Broncos team, but these problems cost them in the end.
