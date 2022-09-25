Read full article on original website
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
How Often Should You Water Succulents?
Whoever said that succulents are super easy to grow indoors has clearly never overwatered a succulent before and it shows. Contrary to popular belief, these common houseplants can be tricky for many plant lovers to keep happy indoors. However, once you get the hang of caring for them, succulents truly can be very hardy and forgiving houseplants. The trick is understanding what they need and how to give it to them. So before you go accidentally overwatering that beautiful new succulent you just brought home, here’s what you need to know about how often you should be watering succulents grown indoors.
Plant Parents: Your Guide to Houseplant Care
With fall quickly approaching, we're turning our attention from outdoor gardening to brightening the inside of our homes with some greenery and color. And whether you're a beginner houseplant parent or an experienced one, it's never a bad idea to brush up on the best ways to keep your growing houseplant collection thriving.
When to Reseed Your Lawn
We all have observed that one home in the neighborhood with a lawn that consistently looks like rich, green carpet. How do they do it? Chances are your neighbor happens to have ideal soil and growing conditions. But, even in the best environment, a turfgrass lawn is an ongoing project that requires consistent maintenance. Knowing the best times of year to reseed can make a difference.
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?
I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
Autumn gardening: when to harvest and how to keep your plot beautiful all season long
Gardening in the fall is all about harvesting, maintenance and planning for the year ahead. This is how to enhance autumnal colors and keep your space in check through until spring.
Can You Grow and Keep a Pothos in Water?
Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) are some of the most popular and well-known houseplants available. They are low-maintenance, stylish, and there are lots of different kinds to choose from. Not only are they fun and easy to grow, but they are also incredibly versatile. They do well when grown in various different conditions and environments and can be acclimated to a number of growing mediums. Besides soil, one popular growing medium for pothos is water.
Why You Shouldn't Use Peat Moss In Your Garden
Peat moss has been a sensitive topic within the gardening community for years. It's a substrate used in almost every type of bagged soil you can find in garden centers worldwide, but there are some controversial conversations around its harvesting methods. Peat moss is decayed sphagnum moss, and most of the supply in the United States is sourced from bogs in Canada, according to Bay Hay & Feed. It has a fantastic ability to keep a potted plant moist while also keeping the moisture off the roots and causing root rot. These forgiving attributes mean this substrate eases the worries of most plant lovers and protects them from the dangers of over or underwatering their plant and killing it.
What Your Hydrangeas Can Tell You About Your Soil
It’s true: The blossoms of certain varieties of hydrangeas change color based on soil pH, offering valuable insight into soil composition and what’s going on underground. Gardeners can use that knowledge to their advantage. Here’s how. Introduction to Hydrangeas. Due to their versatility and ability to thrive...
Late Summer Lawn Care Checklist
Did you know performing lawn care in the fall can lead to a healthier, more vibrant turf next spring? Cooling temperatures, increased rainfall and reduced competition from weeds make late summer the ideal time to revive a damaged or ailing lawn. Routine Lawn Care: Late Summer. If you slowed or...
Attention Gardeners — Here's Why Your Cucumbers May Be Turning Yellow
Have you started your own garden? Are you growing your own organic produce? While many gardeners have dreams of having a bountiful harvest, new homesteaders know that there are a lot of questions (and issues) that arise when it comes to growing your own food. While your vegetable garden may...
Flowers and Hedges Team Up to Help Bees
Perennial flowers and hedges work together to provide continuous resources to support wild bees, a new study finds. Researchers in Germany studied wild bee populations surrounding orchards, which depend on pollinators. They found that the flowering cycles of hedgerows and strips of perennial flowers complement each other, leading to greater wild bee diversity and abundance.
