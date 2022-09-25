Read full article on original website
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
Three Easy Recipes for Sweet Potatoes
Healthy and delicious sweet potatoes provide super side dishes for everyday meals. Try these three easy recipes for sweet potatoes beyond the usual and expected. Sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus. From baked to mashed to fries, this potato graces our dinner table at least once a week.
Creamy cucumber tzatziki salad: Try the recipe
This Greek-inspired cucumber salad gets a rich creaminess from Greek yogurt and a burst of nuanced flavor from ingredients like lemon zest and dill. "This Cucumber Tzatziki Salad is a bit of a mash-up of Greek tzatziki sauce and the traditional creamy cucumber salad I grew up eating at summer family picnics," says Cara Lanz of Midwesternhomelife.com.
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
I tried 5 different kinds of canned chili, and there's only one I'd eat again
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best option for your Fourth of July spread.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
4 Simple, Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes You Should Try This Fall For Weight Loss
With fall officially in full swing, you may be craving some warm, hearty meals like stews and roasts. As the weather gets colder, there’s nothing quite like preparing a simple but filling dinner that can warm you up—and takes minimal effort to whip up. That’s where slow-cookers come in! What’s better than throwing all your ingredients into one pot and letting it cook while you relax? Luckily, there are tons of slow-cooker recipes out there that are simple as ever to make and won’t pack in the calories. That means you can enjoy a whole range of soups, stews, curries, and more without having to worry about gaining weight this fall.
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
9 new fall items already spotted on Trader Joe's shelves
Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
Homemade dinner rolls
To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
Low Carb Cheesy Cauliflower Bake: Recipes Worth Cooking
This fully-loaded Cheesy Cauliflower Bake is the ultimate comfort food! Roasted cauliflower is topped with sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onions, and seasonings for a cheesy, creamy, and low-carb dish. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how...
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
The Thanksgiving Hack Lidia Bastianich Swears By
As the leaves start to change and pumpkin spice returns to menus, Americans will soon be celebrating Thanksgiving. Declared a national holiday by Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War, the first nationally observed Thanksgiving was meant to foster unity in the fractured country. Commemorated annually on the fourth Thursday of November (thanks to Roosevelt in 1941), Thanksgiving has been celebrated in the U.S. since 1621 (via History).
5 Mistakes To Avoid If You Want To Make The Best Homemade Soup
“Low and slow” is the way to go, according to experts.
Claudia Roden’s recipe for vegetable couscous
This looks complex, with lots of ingredients, but is really easy. I make it when I have invited a lot of people and I know some of them are vegetarian. Instead of cooking the vegetables in the broth, I roast them so they keep their individual flavours, and I enrich the broth with herbs and spices. I prepare it all in advance – the grain in a huge terracotta dish that can go from the oven to the table – and reheat just before serving.
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
Maw's Cabbage Rolls
Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
