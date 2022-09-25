Summers County woman arrested on drug charges

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Early this morning, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department received a call of two individuals passed out inside a vehicle in the area of the Rock Ridge Resort in Pipestem.

One of the occupants was identified as Tasha Pack, 39, of Pipestem. Ms. Pack was found to be in possession of Fentanyl, and several items commonly used to deliver it was also recovered.

Sheriff Justin Faris placed Ms. Pack under arrest for Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver.

Pack is currently in the Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment in magistrate court.