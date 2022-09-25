ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Can Tua Tagovailoa continue his MVP-level season?

The Miami Dolphins are currently 3-0 heading into Thursday Night Football. On the road, they'll take on the former AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Former 49ers assistant, Mike McDaniel, took over as head coach for the Dolphins during the offseason. He hasn't lost a single game since becoming head coach of Miami. He now has Miami as one of the few teams that are still undefeated, heading into Week 4. On the other hand, the Bengals are just 1-2 on the season and have had a bit of a hangover heading into this season. However, the Bengals defeated the Jets last week and are starting to run in the right direction. On Thursday night, we'll watch Joe Burrow take on Tua Tagovailoa. Those two put together one iconic game in college football when both teams were ranked inside the top 5. Burrow and LSU won the game and eventually the College Football Playoff. Can Burrow take down Tagovailoa for the second time?
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
Stats show offensive line to blame for hits, pressures Bengals' Joe Burrow has endured?

Ahead of the Week 3 game at the New York Jets that the Cincinnati Bengals comfortably won 27-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season, insiders such as Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post and former defensive player Bart Scott discussed who was to blame for why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a league-high 13 sacks over the campaign's first two games. La Canfora suggested the Cincinnati offensive line wasn't doing enough to protect Burrow, while Scott argued the 25-year-old was targeting star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase far too often.
Joe Mixon gets key update on ankle injury from Bengals’ Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon picked up an ankle injury in the Week 3 win over the New York Jets, casting some doubt on his status for Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins. It’s a short week of rest for the Bengals, who play again on Thursday, but despite the limited time to recover from injuries, head coach Zac Taylor is optimistic that Mixon will be on the field against the Dolphins. Via Ben Baby, Taylor revealed that Mixon should be good to go for Week 4 despite the ankle injury.
Report: Patrick Mekari sprained ankle, avoided major damage

The Ravens have not had much luck keeping their left tackles healthy, but the latest one to get hurt has apparently avoided a serious injury. Patrick Mekari left Sunday’s game after hurting his ankle and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Mekari has been diagnosed with a sprain. It’s a low-ankle sprain, which generally carries a quicker recovery time than the high-ankle variety, and Mekari avoided any major damage when he went down against the Patriots.
