ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Boundary Creek Road Bridge construction and closure schedule

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGBq5_0i9qWW8v00

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Boundary Creek Road (#568) will be closed between Sept. 26 and Oct. 15 for a bridge installation.

Boundary Boat Ramp, Dagger Falls Campground and associated trails will be inaccessible during that time. Reservation holders with launches on those dates should plan on accessing the Middle Fork via Indian Creek or other points downstream of Boundary Creek.

Beavers have been plugging culverts on the Boundary Creek Road where Dagger Creek passes under the road for several years. This has caused road damage from flooding and at times the road has been impassable. Replacing these culverts with a bridge will prevent future flooding and road damage, as well as benefit fish and wildlife.

With the recent Ramshorn debris flow four miles downstream from Boundary Creek Boat Launch impeding boater traffic and causing most boaters to launch from Indian Creek or other launch sites downstream of the debris flow, the Forest Service decided to take advantage of this timing and replace the culverts with a bridge in late September and early October. This will avoid a closure of the Boundary Road next year during the height of the summer boating season. The Forest Service is hopeful that next year’s spring runoff and highwater will clear the Ramshorn debris flow and logjams in the upper section of the river which would mean that the upper section of the river would be more easily floated, and more people would be launching from Boundary Creek Boat Launch next summer.

While officials understand this closure will impact some boaters planning on launching from Boundary Creek between Sept. 26 and Oct. 15, they feel installing the bridge during this time will impact less boaters than installing the bridge next year during the height of the summer boating season, particularly with the Ramshorn debris flow causing most boaters to launch from Indian Creek or other launch sites downstream at this time.

The post Boundary Creek Road Bridge construction and closure schedule appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Salmon, ID
Traffic
Salmon, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Salmon, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Ramshorn Pack Bridge removed

On Friday, Helfrich Outfitter’s successfully removed the 40-foot-long, six foot wide and approximately 12,000-pound Ramshorn Pack Bridge from the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.  The post Ramshorn Pack Bridge removed appeared first on Local News 8.
SALMON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Aerial herbicide application virtual open house

The Salmon-Challis National Forest Botany, Invasives and Pollinators Program will resume aerial application of herbicides to treat for noxious weeds in the Tower Creek, Kriley Gulch, and North Fork areas this fall.  The post Aerial herbicide application virtual open house appeared first on Local News 8.
NORTH FORK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Veteran firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency while battling Moose fire near Salmon

SALMON — A wildland firefighter from Oregon suffered a medical emergency and died this week while battling the Moose fire near Salmon. Gerardo Rincon, 48, of North Reforestation Inc., died on Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service reported. “He was a crew boss of a Type 2 crew that was assigned to the Moose Fire,” Charles A. Mark, forest supervisor of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, posted on Facebook. “Gerardo served as...
SALMON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Indian Creek#At This Time#Boat Launch#Debris Flow#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ramshorn#The Forest Service#Boundary
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy