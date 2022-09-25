Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
CBS Sports
Chargers vs. Jaguars updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Jacksonville will take on Los Angeles on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Jaguars aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Chargers place WR Guyton on IR, claim LB Tuszka off waivers
The Los Angeles Chargers placed wide receiver Jalen Guyton on injured reserve and claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers on Tuesday. Tuszka made his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, getting two tackles. Tuszka was a seventh-round pick by Denver in 2020 and also played for Pittsburgh and Tennessee.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders O-Line Looking to Bounce Back vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders are leading the league in a statistic after last week's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it isn't a stat you want to be first in. After allowing nine sacks against the Eagles, the offensive line has racked up 15 sacks through three weeks, which is more than any team in the NFL ... tied with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tri-City Herald
Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier set to hit transfer portal
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to transfer with the Broncos off to a disappointing 2-2 start. A spokesman for Boise State confirmed Tuesday that Bachmeier has filed paperwork to initiate the process of transferring. Bachmeier told ESPN he wants to find a situation that will allow him to win games and prepare for the NFL.
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hurts “Relentless in Everything he Does”
PHILADELPHIA – Shane Steichen was leaving the facility last week after a day of practice and meetings when he ran into Jalen Hurts. “I don't even remember what time it was, maybe 8 o’clock at night,” said the Eagles’ offensive coordinator on Tuesday afternoon “He came up and he said, ‘What's up?’ I said, ‘Going to go home, get some rest?’ (He said) ‘I am going in the weight room and getting on the bike.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Baker Ready for College Reunion With Burrow
Linebacker Jerome Baker will be going back home to Ohio this week for the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's a homecoming to which he had been looking forward, but there's another aspect of the game that's had him excited — a reunion with former college teammate Joe Burrow.
Tri-City Herald
Giants Waive Running Back Antonio Williams
The New York Giants have waived running back Antonio Williams from their 53-man rose and released linebacker Chuck Wiley from their practice squad. The Giants will have two openings on their 53-man roster as they are expected to place receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve following the receiver's unfortunate ACL tear in last night's loss against Dallas.
NFL Week 4 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 4 NFL schedule
There are 16 games on the NFL Week 4 schedule, starting with the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 4 NFL game. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Lawrence Taylor Challenges Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘Keep It Up For 13 Years!’
Turns out 60 percent of Micah Parsons got 100 percent of Lawrence Taylor's attention. On a night when the Dallas Cowboys' star linebacker was slowed by illness, his defense dominated the New York Giants and his production was noticed by the Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher. Parsons is the first player in NFL history to have 17 sacks in their first 18 games, but Taylor isn't quite ready to relinquish his unofficial title as the most feared defender in the history of football.
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
Tri-City Herald
Phillies Reinstate Castellanos, Option Sands
Ahead of what is perhaps their most crucial series of the 2022 MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have reinstated outfielder Nick Castellanos from the injured list. Castellanos had been on the IL since Sept. 4 with a mild oblique strain. It was unfortunate timing for the injury,...
First-year coaches clash when Duke hosts Virginia
Duke will try to snap a seven-game losing streak to Virginia in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest on Saturday night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts
The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Tennessee and Indianapolis are both coming off Week 3 wins. Tennessee improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is 1-1-1, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Sportsbooks win thanks to Colts, Broncos, upsets
For the majority of those who bet on NFL Week 3 odds, the outcomes weren’t as bad as Week 2, which weren’t as bad as Week 1. But the bottom line remains: In Week 3, oddsmakers still got the better of bettors, with sportsbooks posting another winning week.
Comments / 0