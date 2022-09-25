Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 4)
Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Tennessee's victory over Florida, Ohio State's blowout of Wisconsin, USC's road win at Oregon State, and Texas A&M's close victory over Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and USC at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
CBS Sports predicts the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4 of college football
With an interesting Week 4 behind us, CBS Sports has predicted the AP Top 25 poll following a weeks worth of nail-biters, upsets and overtimes, and some of the moves may come as a surprise. According to CBS Sports, the biggest losers from Saturday were Oklahoma and Arkansas, dropping down...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
College Football News
College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 5
The early college football lines and odds for Week 5 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. What are the lines for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?. First I guess what the lines will be, and then add...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports releases updated College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 4
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
First-year coaches clash when Duke hosts Virginia
Duke will try to snap a seven-game losing streak to Virginia in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest on Saturday night
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI rankings entering Week 5
College football rankings are getting updated entering Week 5 of the college football season, and ESPN’s FPI has updated its top 25 system following Week 4. In particular, teams from the B1G provided some interesting results. Ohio State (No. 2) and Michigan (No. 4) remain high on the list but a couple of other programs made the top-25 cut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia Stays Put in the AP Poll After Struggles Against Kent State
Georgia's form of complete dominance through the first three games came to an end on Saturday. It was not the game that many expected between the hedges this Saturday afternoon. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, coming into the weekend, was favored by 42-points over Kent State and walked away ...
247Sports
Utah moves up to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25
With Pac-12 play underway, Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football got off to a good a start last night defeating Arizona State 34-13 in Tempe. As a result, the Utes continue to move back up the AP Top 25 as they are now ranked the No. 12 team in the country.
247Sports
College football rankings: AP Top 25 for Week 5 blasted by media; Kansas' omission, Oklahoma's spot questioned
Oklahoma, meanwhile, suffered a loss in its Big 12 opener to Kansas when it was a heavy favorite. The Sooners' defense was a major issue, as Kansas State went for over 500 total yards. Oklahoma (3-1) dropped from No. 6 to No. 18, while Arkansas dropped 10 spots to No. 20 after it missed a potential game-winning field goal against a ranked opponent (Texas A&M) at a neutral site.
Comments / 0