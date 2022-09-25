ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Chargers vs. Jaguars updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Jacksonville will take on Los Angeles on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Jaguars aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Talking Preps 09.27.22: Hurricane Ian and Week 7 of the HS football season

A new Talking Preps debuts Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. (replays after). On tap:. ▪ We discuss how Hurricane Ian is forcing major changes to the high school football schedule and how school districts are reacting. ▪ We’ll remember Mallard Creek coach Ralph Hammond, who was tragically killed last...
HIGH SCHOOL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts

The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Tennessee and Indianapolis are both coming off Week 3 wins. Tennessee improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is 1-1-1, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Florida schools, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three Sunshine State universities took steps Tuesday to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approached. Florida moved its game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. Central Florida did the same with its game against SMU. South Florida relocated its Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa, Florida, to Boca Raton. Although South Carolina is a safer distance from the major storm, the Gamecocks didn’t want to wait to make a decision regarding their game against South Carolina State. Those schools will now play Thursday night, two days earlier than previously scheduled and at least a day before Ian reaches the area. Stetson canceled its home game against San Diego scheduled for Saturday in the Pioneer Football League.
GAINESVILLE, FL

