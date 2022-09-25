Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today
Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
Tony Romo expertly narrated Patrick Mahomes' argument with Eric Bieniemy in real time
Ever since joining the CBS Sports booth for NFL games in 2017, Tony Romo has offered a unique perspective as a former quarterback who has first-hand familiarity with many of the teams he’s watching. Fans loved it as he would call out plays before they happened. But he can also call out arguments as they are happening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News
Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
Here's why Bills OC Ken Dorsey lost his mind at the end of the Dolphins game
It’s unlikely that any video will be more frequently shared than the one showing Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trashing his part of the coaches’ booth at the end of the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Dorsey was trying to get his usually productive...
Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News
Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre
Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
Lee Corso Calls Major College Football Team 'Overrated' Saturday Morning: Fans React
Lee Corso made a bold declaration this Saturday morning about one of college football's top programs. The legendary commentator said that Clemson is "overrated." However, the Tigers responded to Corso's blunt comment by beating Wake Forest in overtime. Still, some are siding with Corso's Clemson admission. Are the Tigers really...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday
Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, OC Eric Bieniemy get into sideline spat before halftime
The way that the first half ended in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts seems to have caused some frustration between the team’s star quarterback and offensive coordinator. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball with 44 seconds remaining until halftime at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Ex-Boyfriend News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage continues to be in the spotlight, fairly or unfairly. Headlines about Brady and Bundchen's marriage struggles have gone viral on social media over the past several weeks. Brady, 45, has continued to play football, despite his wife, Bundchen, reportedly wishing that he would spend more time at home with their family.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit
NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
Brawl on the field ends high school football game
The historic rivalry Cannon Game between Pueblo South High School and Pueblo East High School was canceled just before halftime on Friday after a brawl broke out on the field.
Comments / 2