Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Ex-Boyfriend News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage continues to be in the spotlight, fairly or unfairly. Headlines about Brady and Bundchen's marriage struggles have gone viral on social media over the past several weeks. Brady, 45, has continued to play football, despite his wife, Bundchen, reportedly wishing that he would spend more time at home with their family.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
