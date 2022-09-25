ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing serious charges after she allegedly crashed into a Colorado home. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared some details with the public on the incident that occurred Friday night. At about 10:45 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they were called in regards to shots being fired along Miners Place in Highlands Ranch. The neighborhood is south of C-470 between S. University Boulevard and S. Colorado Boulevard. While responding, a deputy saw a white Mercedes SUV leave the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash, speed appears to be a factor says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a motorcyclist, who died of his injuries after a crash in eastern Colorado Springs last month. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Kristoff Martinez-Olvera of Colorado Springs. CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, but that initial information indicates […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two teens arrested for armed carjacking on city’s south side

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two teens were taken into custody on Monday after a carjacking and robbery at the Arroyo Apartments on the city’s south side. According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the Arroyo Apartments in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Palmer Park Boulevard and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

73-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with horse trailer in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a horse trailer near Wetmore. The crash was reported near mile marker 1 on Highway 67 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. According to State Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he missed a curve in the road and drifted out of of his lane into the path of the oncoming trailer. Troopers say the rider may have been speeding.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Deadly shooting in Pueblo under investigation, suspect at large

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo were investigating a shooting Monday evening. On Tuesday, police announced the shooting was deadly. At about 4:55 p.m. on Monday, authorities in Pueblo were reporting a “heavy police presence” in an area close to West 14th Street and Baxter Street. The public was asked to avoid the area. The actual shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

2 seriously injured in rollover crash on Vista Del Pico Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic incident after two passengers were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on Sept. 24. At approximately 12:15 a.m., CSPD was notified of a single-vehicle crash near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Pacific Crest Drive. The vehicle was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Fire at Quail Creek Condos extinguished, no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSFD said the fire was out shortly after 4:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported. North Carefree Circle will be closed for approximately half an hour due to a fire hose across the roadway. CSFD said investigators are looking into the fire, the cause is currently unknown. ORIGINAL STORY: Structure fire at […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

