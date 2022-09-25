Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
Dog likely dead and man seriously injured during RV fire in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is likely dead and a man has serious injuries following an RV fire in Pueblo County Monday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the tragedy with the public Tuesday afternoon, stating deputies were called to the Wildhorse neighborhood on the north side of the county just before 11 p.m.
KKTV
Elderly driver injured after going down embankment onto train tracks in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An elderly driver is injured after going down an embankment onto train tracks. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the area of Nevada and Mill Street, south of downtown, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say a car went down an embankment and onto train tracks.
KKTV
Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing serious charges after she allegedly crashed into a Colorado home. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared some details with the public on the incident that occurred Friday night. At about 10:45 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they were called in regards to shots being fired along Miners Place in Highlands Ranch. The neighborhood is south of C-470 between S. University Boulevard and S. Colorado Boulevard. While responding, a deputy saw a white Mercedes SUV leave the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash, speed appears to be a factor says CSPD
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a motorcyclist, who died of his injuries after a crash in eastern Colorado Springs last month. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 19-year-old Kristoff Martinez-Olvera of Colorado Springs. CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, but that initial information indicates […]
KKTV
Two juvenile suspects stole pickup truck at gunpoint, Colorado Springs police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects reportedly stole a pickup truck at gunpoint. Around 5:40 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Arroyo Apartments to a reported carjacking robbery. The complex is located on the 1400 block of Potter Drive near Palmer Park Blvd. and North Academy.
Two teens arrested for armed carjacking on city’s south side
COLORADO SPRINGS — Two teens were taken into custody on Monday after a carjacking and robbery at the Arroyo Apartments on the city’s south side. According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the Arroyo Apartments in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Palmer Park Boulevard and […]
KKTV
73-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with horse trailer in Custer County
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed over the weekend after crashing into a horse trailer near Wetmore. The crash was reported near mile marker 1 on Highway 67 just after 12 p.m. Saturday. According to State Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading southbound when he missed a curve in the road and drifted out of of his lane into the path of the oncoming trailer. Troopers say the rider may have been speeding.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting west of Mineral Palace Park
PUEBLO, Colo. — In an update, PPD said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. According to PPD, officers originally responded at approximately 3:56 p.m. to the 1400 block of West 15th Street and found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. PPD said the man was transported […]
KKTV
Deadly shooting in Pueblo under investigation, suspect at large
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo were investigating a shooting Monday evening. On Tuesday, police announced the shooting was deadly. At about 4:55 p.m. on Monday, authorities in Pueblo were reporting a “heavy police presence” in an area close to West 14th Street and Baxter Street. The public was asked to avoid the area. The actual shooting occurred just before 4 p.m.
KKTV
WATCH: Raw video shows incident involving protester and Colorado Springs Police on June 2, 2020
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Letecia Stauch, accused in death of stepson, files lawsuit for alleged mistreatment in jail. Colorado Springs city council approved a rate increase for natural gas and a rate decrease for electric as winter approaches. Updated: 5 hours ago. Letecia Stauch, accused of murdering her...
Pueblo shooting leaves one man dead
One man has died following a shooting in the 1000 block of W. 15th St. in Pueblo on Monday. At approximately 3:56 p.m., Pueblo Police were dispatched to the area for a reported shooting.
2 seriously injured in rollover crash on Vista Del Pico Blvd.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic incident after two passengers were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on Sept. 24. At approximately 12:15 a.m., CSPD was notified of a single-vehicle crash near Vista Del Pico Boulevard and Pacific Crest Drive. The vehicle was […]
KRDO
Man arrested in Colorado Springs deadly double stabbing, charged with mother’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of one of two victims in a deadly stabbing. On Sept. 22, at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. At the scene, CSPD says officers found two adults in need of immediate medical attention for life-threatening injuries.
KKTV
Police investigate suspicious package in Colorado Springs near North Academy and Flintridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon. Police tell KKTV 11 News they received a call at about 2:36 p.m. for the package in question in an area close to the 4700 block of North Academy Boulevard. The area is near Flintridge Drive north of Palmer Park. The bomb squad was called to investigate.
KKTV
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department heard gunshots while performing a traffic stop at 2:56 a.m. on Sunday. Officers then identified the source of the gunshots to be a nightclub on the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard. At least one business and one vehicle...
KKTV
Suspect sought following a bank robbery in Pueblo West Monday morning
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with locating a bank robbery suspect. The crime was carried out at about 10:25 in the morning on Monday at the U.S. Bank. The bank is located inside a Safeway to the east of Purcell Boulevard.
Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
Fire at Quail Creek Condos extinguished, no injuries reported
COLORADO SPRINGS — CSFD said the fire was out shortly after 4:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported. North Carefree Circle will be closed for approximately half an hour due to a fire hose across the roadway. CSFD said investigators are looking into the fire, the cause is currently unknown. ORIGINAL STORY: Structure fire at […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue lost hikers at Blodgett Peak Open Space Sunday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening. Colorado Springs firefighters say hikers got lost on a trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space. Rescue crews began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30. They were later able to find the hikers. Fire...
