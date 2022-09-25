Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Breezy, cloudy Tuesday with scattered showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A chilly, cloudy, breezy and wet Tuesday is in store. Morning lows start in the mid-to-upper 40s under cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Winds will turn gusty out of the northwest as the day moves on, bringing in colder air and enhancing chances for more showers through the day. With otherwise mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures will likely only climb to the upper 50s, making for one of our coolest days in months. The good news is after falling to the 40s overnight, showers will wind down for the rest of the week as highs return back tot he 60s tomorrow. Skies will turn mostly sunny late Wednesday afternoon with a lot more sunshine in store through the weekend and beyond.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Breezy Monday with few scattered showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cooler than average stretch of weather is set to wind down the month of September this work week. Temperatures will trend below average for the next several days. After starting Monday morning in the low 50s, gusty northwest winds will keep highs to just the low 60s by the afternoon. Most of Monday will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds through the afternoon and chances for light scattered showers. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s ahead of more clouds and scattered showers possible for Tuesday. Work week daytime highs will remain in the 60s while overnight lows stick in the 40s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Increasing sun to our area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -We have been in and out of the clouds and showers for several days now. A large high-pressure system will take over and bring much more sunshine Wednesday right into the weekend. There will also be a slow warming trend with temperatures moving back close to 70 by the weekend. Not much rain is expected in this period, and we aren’t expecting any rain from hurricane Ian at this time.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cool week ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Temperatures will remain below normal for the balance of the week. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will generally be in the 40s. It will be a mostly dry week but there could be a few showers on Wednesday. Milder air returns for the upcoming weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Stretch of Main Street downtown named for late Fort Wayne firefighter Eric Balliet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A section of Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne has been named after a late Fort Wayne firefighter. Family, friends, firefighters, police officers and local officials gathered Tuesday to dedicate the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway. Balliet died during a training exercise...
WOWO News
Indiana Michigan Power Announces Upgrades Coming For Several Electrical Lines
Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest approximately $32 million in enhancing an electric transmission network in Downtown Fort Wayne. According to a release from I&M, the plans include upgrades at the Melita Substation, Fulton Substation, and Spy Run Substation. Plans also calls to rebuild over 1.5 miles of transmission line between those three locations and relocating about a mile of another line. The 60-year-old transmission line consists of aging wooden poles that no longer meet operational standards and requires updating. I&M representatives are hosting an in-person open house where residents and community members can learn more about the project and ask questions. The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Promenade Park.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police come upon active shooting Tuesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department Gang & Violent Crime Unit was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when an officer saw an adult male shooting into a moving vehicle. The officer detained the subject and found two...
WANE-TV
Homeowner battling Cedar Creek erosion, but is the battle only his?
LEO, Ind. (WANE) — Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan has lived in Leo on Cedar Creek for nearly 50 years. He and his family felt the effects of the Great Flood of 1982 and have explored the history of the 32-mile creek that flows into the St. Joseph River, Fort Wayne’s source of drinking water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWFD Battalion Chief honored in dedication ceremony
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fallen hero Eric J. Balliet was honored on Tuesday when a portion of Main Street downtown was named as the Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway. The City says the Parkway travels from the historic Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1...
abc57.com
Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022
*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
WOWO News
Gas Prices Tick Up Once Again
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After weeks of gas prices trickling down, prices are on the rise again. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Across the state, the cheapest price found was at $3.14/gallon. The national average has risen as well, standing at $3.67/gallon which is 3.2 cents per gallon higher than last week. The national average price of diesel however has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigating after shots fired at car full of passengers on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after a suspect fired shots at a car with several people inside on the southeast side Tuesday afternoon. FWPD says its Gang & Violent Crime Unit (GVCU) was in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Ave....
WANE-TV
FWPD encounter active shooting while on patrol in southeast neighborhood; suspects in custody
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five people involved in a shooting were taken into custody Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police confirmed to WANE 15. FWPD’s Gang & Violent Crime Unit was on patrol in the area of Gaywood Drive and Senate Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when they came across an active shooting.
WANE-TV
Funeral set for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday. Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52. The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the...
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
WANE-TV
Pioneer Festival takes families back in time
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Step back in time to the 1800s and experience military drills, a farmers market, antiques, and more at the Huntington County Fairgrounds. This year’s Pioneer Festival includes live music, food, games and activities for the whole family. New to the festival is Timberwork’s...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
WANE-TV
Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
rvbusiness.com
Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype
New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Comments / 1