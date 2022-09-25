FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A chilly, cloudy, breezy and wet Tuesday is in store. Morning lows start in the mid-to-upper 40s under cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Winds will turn gusty out of the northwest as the day moves on, bringing in colder air and enhancing chances for more showers through the day. With otherwise mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures will likely only climb to the upper 50s, making for one of our coolest days in months. The good news is after falling to the 40s overnight, showers will wind down for the rest of the week as highs return back tot he 60s tomorrow. Skies will turn mostly sunny late Wednesday afternoon with a lot more sunshine in store through the weekend and beyond.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO