ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 1

Related
montanasports.com

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana improves to 4-0, opens conference play with victory over Portland State

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies wasted no time making a statement in the conference season as UM raced past Portland State 53-16 on Saturday. Robby Hauck became Montana's all-time leader in career tackles and also returned a missed field goal 99 yards for a touchdown. UM quarterback Lucas Johnson completed 20 of 26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for another. Xavier Harris and Marcus Knight also broke off touchdown runs, with Harris going 64 yards for a score in the second quarter. Harris led the way on the ground with 92 yards rushing.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Portland, OR
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Portland, OR
Local
Montana Football
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Montana State
Portland, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
Person
Griz
XL Country 100.7

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Victims identified in Missoula crash

MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
MISSOULA, MT
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State#American Football#College Football#The Montana Grizzlies
montanarightnow.com

Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion

MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy