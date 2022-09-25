Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana improves to 4-0, opens conference play with victory over Portland State
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies wasted no time making a statement in the conference season as UM raced past Portland State 53-16 on Saturday. Robby Hauck became Montana's all-time leader in career tackles and also returned a missed field goal 99 yards for a touchdown. UM quarterback Lucas Johnson completed 20 of 26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for another. Xavier Harris and Marcus Knight also broke off touchdown runs, with Harris going 64 yards for a score in the second quarter. Harris led the way on the ground with 92 yards rushing.
Idaho8.com
Idaho State down to its 3rd-string QB when Bengals face No. 2 Montana Saturday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - When the Idaho State Bengals suit up Saturday afternoon at Holt Arena against No. 2 Montana, ISU will do it with 3rd-string quarterback Sagan Gronauer under center. That's because Hunter Hays suffered an ankle injury over the weekend at Northern Colorado that will hold him out...
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
UM Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula
The popular University of Montana Homecoming Parade returned to Missoula's streets on Saturday morning.
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Explainer: Know the difference between grizzly and black bears
The recent spike in bear sightings across Western Montana has prompted MTN News to break down tips about how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears.
Residents react to seeing grizzly bears in Lolo, Florence area
State wildlife officials are attempting to trap and then relocate two grizzly bears that have been hanging around homes between Lolo and Florence.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
NBCMontana
Victims identified in Missoula crash
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
montanarightnow.com
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
Boise Police chief, ex-Portland assistant chief, asked to resign
The Portland Police Bureau's former assistant chief Ryan Lee was asked to step down from his position as police chief in Boise.
Missoula Cold Case murder solved after 30 years
It's a crime that's gone unsolved for 30 years, but there is now a suspect in the murder of a Missoula man.
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
