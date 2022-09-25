MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies wasted no time making a statement in the conference season as UM raced past Portland State 53-16 on Saturday. Robby Hauck became Montana's all-time leader in career tackles and also returned a missed field goal 99 yards for a touchdown. UM quarterback Lucas Johnson completed 20 of 26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for another. Xavier Harris and Marcus Knight also broke off touchdown runs, with Harris going 64 yards for a score in the second quarter. Harris led the way on the ground with 92 yards rushing.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO