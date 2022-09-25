Read full article on original website
Body of missing 64-year-old found on banks of Cumberland River
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that the body of a 64-year-old man from Stewart County was found on Tuesday morning. TBI issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors on Monday. He was last seen in Dover and believed to have a medical condition that impaired his ability to get home.
Middle Tennessee volunteers helping in hurricane recovery efforts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers from Middle Tennessee with the American Red Cross are on their way to Florida to help as Hurricane Ian approaches. Joyce Walk is one of those volunteers. The 71-year-old former mail carrier from Dickson said she has worked all her life to help others, even now in retirement.
TBI: Missing 64-year-old man found dead in Stewart County
Daejin Advanced Materials to invest $10.2 million to add operations in Stewart Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state officials and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. officials announced Tuesday the company will establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Stewart County. The company will invest $10.2 million to establish the facility in a portion of the Stewart-Houston Industrial...
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
SILVER ALERT: 64-year-old man missing out of Stewart County
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - 64-year-old Roger Perfors is missing out of Stewart County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Perfors was last seen in Dover wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and slippers. Officials say Perfors is 5′9″, weighs around 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes....
Kroger launches limited edition Kane Brown cereal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kroger announced the launch of a new limited edition cereal from country music star and Tennessee native Kane Brown Tuesday. Kane Krunch is a new chocolatey flavored rice cereal from Brown that will be available at select stores in the Nashville and Knoxville areas. The cereal will be available while supplies last and cost $3.99 a box.
One dead after vehicle rollover into creek in Lawrence County
WESTPOINT, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is confirmed dead after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Lawrence County. 33-year-old Christopher Anderson, of St. Joseph, crashed his Dodge Dakota into a creek off Bluff Road and Busby Road. According to a preliminary report, Anderson failed to make a left curve...
TEMA helps Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency sent 35 ambulance strike team members to help provide support to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. The teams will help with critical life-safety services to those in need. On Friday, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis declared a state...
Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
Investigation underway after possible explosive device found at Joelton home
JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating after receiving a report that a possible explosive device was found at a home in Joelton. Cheatham County 911 was called about the possible explosive device on Valley View...
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
Attorneys reveal details about Tenn. lawsuit in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys held a conference to announce a new federal lawsuit in the ongoing Varsity Spirit abuse scandal Tuesday morning. The group of attorneys say the teenage athletes were physically, emotionally and sexually abused while the athletes’ gyms alongside national interests like Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) and Bain Capital allowed it to happen.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Ian made landfall in Cuba’s...
First Alert Forecast: Cool, Breezy Week with Lots of Sunshine
Sunny days and cool nights will continue through the rest of this week. Hurricane Ian is closely approaching Florida and will have an impact on our weather this weekend. This evening quickly turning chilly. Count on lows in the 40s again. It’ll be even windier and cooler on Wednesday. Most...
Joseph Daniels denied new trial
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee father convicted of murdering his five-year-old autistic son was denied a new trial by a judge Tuesday. Joseph Daniels was convicted of second-degree murder and felony murder on Sept. 14, 2021, for the death of his five-year-old son Joe Clyde. As a result, he is most likely to spend the rest of his life in prison. However, his attorney argued Tuesday that the conviction should be thrown out and claimed that there was insufficient evidence.
