3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville
Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
WSMV
Prices jack up for jack-o-lanterns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Halloween is just around the corner, and people have started heading to their local pumpkin patches to get decorations. However, the cost of your jack-o-lantern is being jacked up this year due to inflation. Prices at Flying Ghost Pumpkin Patch in Nashville have risen about 20%...
WSMV
TSU making improvements to keep campus safer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University wants to make access to campus security in times of emergency a little easier for visitors to campus. The university upgraded Code Blue emergency towers around campus to keep students safer. It is part of the university’s 10-point safety plan that has been ongoing since 2015.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
WSMV
Kroger launches limited edition Kane Brown cereal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kroger announced the launch of a new limited edition cereal from country music star and Tennessee native Kane Brown Tuesday. Kane Krunch is a new chocolatey flavored rice cereal from Brown that will be available at select stores in the Nashville and Knoxville areas. The cereal will be available while supplies last and cost $3.99 a box.
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
WSMV
Daejin Advanced Materials to invest $10.2 million to add operations in Stewart Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state officials and Daejin Advanced Materials USA Inc. officials announced Tuesday the company will establish its second U.S. manufacturing and processing facility in Stewart County. The company will invest $10.2 million to establish the facility in a portion of the Stewart-Houston Industrial...
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and More Bring It on Home to Pilgrimage
As the hottest part of the day hit Franklin’s Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Saturday, Celisse and her crew of two cranked up the heat. Kicking off their set on the Midnight Sun stage with an original bluesy rock tune called “Get There,” they absolutely melted the crowd on the first day of Pilgrimage for 2022. A couple songs in, as amps emblazoned with “Celisse Loves You” roared behind her, the singer-songwriter-guitarist scanned the crowd for children, asking if this was the kind of festival where you could cuss. After some encouragement from the crowd, she said: “This song is about being with somebody who is bullshit.” As the power trio laid into “Mistreated Me,” it was hard not to feel like you loved Celisse, too.
Nashville all-girls school updates gender guidelines to be more inclusive
A private all-girls school in Nashville has adopted new guidelines to address gender diversity and identity at the school.
WSMV
McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings surprised by lunchtime fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire. NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire. When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof...
WSMV
Disney On Ice is in Nashville this weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -You can see all your favorite Disney characters at Bridgestone Arena this weekend. Disney On Ice ‘Let’s Celebrate’ is in town! Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo spoke with two performers that are in the show.
