The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'
Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
Black TV Chef, Owner of Multiple Restaurants Reveals How to Master Southern Cooking Even If You’re from the North
Superstar restaurateur and chef Justin Sutherland has launched a tour of American Southern cuisine shaped by his upbringing in the Northern Midwest and the South and by his African-American and Asian heritage. Justin owns multiple restaurants in the Twin Cities, though his reputation is national. You may know him from...
These malls have the best food courts in America
Slide 1 of 31: Shopping malls and fabulous dining don't typically go together, but that's beginning to change at some of the more modern food courts across the US. These are the places swapping the usual fast food chains, disappointing sandwiches and soulless clusters of tables for artisan products, chef-driven restaurants and cafés serving gourmet takes on comfort food favorites. Read on for America's best food courts that have become dining destinations in their own right.
Rachael Ray Just Created Another Food Crime With Her Pizza-Flavored Chili
Some people may say that if Rachael Ray had a dollar for every culinary crime she committed, she would be a millionaire a hundred times over. The thing is, Ray is already a millionaire a hundred times over, per Wealthy Gorilla. Any argument that Ray is not a chef would...
I'm a Southerner who moved to New York City. Here are 5 foods that make me want to book a flight home.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades before moving to New York City, where tasting new cuisines remind her of the food she misses.
Food Network Is Full of Beautiful Families! Meet the Kids of Ree Drummond, Molly Yeh and More Chefs
Some of the biggest Food Network stars have the best sous chefs in the world — their kids! Ree Drummond, Molly Yeh and other popular cooking experts on the channel are doting parents. Their children are already picking up on some of their cooking techniques and expressing an interest in becoming culinary superstars.
Chef Judy Joo Talks to Jose Andres About Life In and Out of the Kitchen: Recipe for Success
Our Local Commons; Yuki Sugiura Sharing their best tips — in and out of the kitchen! Celebrity chef Judy Joo sat down with culinary icon José Andrés to chat about his food, success and podcast. With multiple James Beard Awards and more than a dozen restaurants (including his two-Michelin-starred eatery in Washington, D.C., Minibar), José […]
People Are Lining Up in the Valley for This Savory Israeli Pastry That Sells Out Daily
Borekas, a new Sherman Oaks shop selling bourekas, advertises its hours as “9 a.m. to sellout,” a hint at the incredible demand that has already materialized since the takeout window opened at 15030 Ventura Boulevard earlier this month. People have been lining up for the flaky, savory Israeli...
"Chef vs. Wild" competitor
A local chef is cooking on the wild side in Hulu's new reality competition show, "Chefs vs. Wild," where fine dining meets survivalism. Molly Riehl is meeting up with Chef Kevin O'Connor to see what skills he picked up while competing on the show, as they work to gather ingredients for a fine-dining meal!
Disney World fans complain of $625 bills for meals at Victoria & Albert's restaurant
Disney World's Victoria & Albert's restaurant has significantly hiked prices recently — and it's left a bad taste in some fans' mouths. The New York Post first reported the news. Victoria & Albert's is located in the Disney Grand Floridian Resort and is one of the most upmarket Disney...
Oprah's Favorite Hot Sauce Brand Just Dropped a Brand New Product That's Perfect for Fall Comfort Foods
Oprah’s favorite hot sauce brand just dropped a brand new product that is bound to blow your tastebuds away. TRUFF’s new White Truffle Olive Oil is a thrilling blend of rich olive oil and pure white truffle that delivers subtle, earthy flavor to any dish you drizzle it on. And it’s definitely going to be everyone’s favorite stocking stuffer this holiday season. “World, meet our White Truffle Oil,” TRUFF captioned a September 27 Instagram post. “White Truffle Oil is a delicate blend of olive oil and real white truffle. We carefully selected neutral-flavored olive oil as a base to allow the...
Rachael Ray Made A 50-Year-Old Omelet Recipe With A Bizarre Add-On
While some mid-century recipes haven't aged all that well – scary Jell-O salad molds and dubious diet foods come to mind – many other vintage recipes are well worth reviving, which is why Rachael Ray turned to a half-century-old cookbook to prepare a recent dish she shared with her Instagram followers. The book, which was a birthday present from her cousin-in-law and his girlfriend (how brave, to gift a cookbook to a celebrity chef!), is entitled "Dall'Antipasto al Dolce." But we couldn't find a digitized version to check how closely she followed the recipe. It's probably a safe bet that she made at least one significant tweak, though ... either that or this recipe may belong on a list of foods that make you wonder what on earth your grandparents were thinking.
REVIEW: Trying Coca-Cola Secret Menu Drinks at Universal Studios Hollywood
Recently, we tried three drinks from the Universal Secret Menu at Universal Studios Hollywood. Check out our review to see how they taste!. This drink is described as a “velvety sweet blend of Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar and coconut cream with a cherry on top”. This was surprisingly...
