Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will make a pretty big change to Ubisoft's lovable rabbit-esque creatures. Rabbids are an incredibly fascinating species, spawning from the Raymen series. They're these psychotic rabbits that scream and make strange noises, but they are pretty cute. They essentially have the personality of a less intelligent minion long before the Despicable Me movies came around. Ubisoft eventually decided to spin them off into their own games that don't fit within one genre. Some of them are party games or adventure titles, but the most interesting one is a real-time strategy game that crosses over with Mario. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted a few years ago on the Nintendo Switch to no shortage of success and the sequel is looking like it will raise the bar.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO