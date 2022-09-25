ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

How Are You Feeling About the Future of Halo?

Though once the talk amongst FPS fans, Halo's popularity over the years has wavered even amongst the most dedicated fans. From its inception, it helped push the FPS genre forward on home consoles and was often considered one of the gold standards for an FPS on consoles. We've seen numerous sequels, prequels, and spin-offs; while some were successful, others were not. Even the most recent release, Halo Infinite, has drawn lots of criticism for its handling of the multiplayer mode and the lack of split-screen, Forge, and online co-op game modes, some of which are still not available nine months after launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Feature a Massive Change for Ubisoft's Characters

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will make a pretty big change to Ubisoft's lovable rabbit-esque creatures. Rabbids are an incredibly fascinating species, spawning from the Raymen series. They're these psychotic rabbits that scream and make strange noises, but they are pretty cute. They essentially have the personality of a less intelligent minion long before the Despicable Me movies came around. Ubisoft eventually decided to spin them off into their own games that don't fit within one genre. Some of them are party games or adventure titles, but the most interesting one is a real-time strategy game that crosses over with Mario. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted a few years ago on the Nintendo Switch to no shortage of success and the sequel is looking like it will raise the bar.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform

A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Finals - Official Alpha Playtest Trailer

Check out this action-packed trailer for the upcoming free-to-play team-based FPS, The Finals. Get a look at the game's fully destructible arenas in this fast-paced, chaotic trailer. Players can sign up for the closed alpha playtest now. The Finals Alpha Playtest will be available to players in NA (USA &...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival

In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule

Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
MOVIES
IGN

Onimusha Anime: Netflix Shares First-Look Images

Netflix has announced and revealed five images from an Onimusha anime based on the hit Capcom game series. Revealed in a tweet from Netflix Anime (below), the stills show a handful of characters against a backdrop of Japan's Edo period. The anime is being created with 3D, CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds, and the series promises to give new life to the classic game series.
COMICS
IGN

A "Neighborly" Disagreement

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Artemis: PUBG Creator’s Next Game Will Have NFTs and the Metaverse

PUBG creator Brendan Greene has revealed his next game – a blockchain-powered metaverse title. During an interview with Hit Points, the 45-year-old game developer revealed that Artemis, his next game, will feature NFTs, the metaverse, and blockchain. “[Artemis] will be a platform that we participate in the maintenance of,...
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Release Date, More Details Revealed at Netflix TUDUM Event

Netflix hosted another TUDUM virtual fan event on Saturday, and The Witcher franchise was arguably the main event. The burgeoning fantasy franchise got a three-minute segment to introduce to the cast and the plot line of The Witcher: Blood Origin. After months without any news on this highly-anticipated prequel, this was a huge boon to fans.
TV SERIES
IGN

Grendel Series Dropped By Netflix But Could be Shopped Elsewhere

Netflix’s Grendel series has been canceled but could be picked up elsewhere. According to Deadline, the Dark Horse comic book adaptation, about a masked vigilante named Grendel, has been canned by the online streaming service. Announced back in 2021, Grendel had been picked up by Netflix for an eight-episode...
TV SERIES
IGN

The Last Patriota

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Last Patriota Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sandevistan Locations and Best Sandevistans

The Sandevistan is the cyberware that David Martinez uses in the Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The special cyberware featured in Trigger's anime was added with the Edgerunners update as a usable set in Cyberpunk 2077. This IGN guide will detail everything you need to know about getting Sandevistan with information on their locations, stats, and more.
COMICS
IGN

Easter Eggs, References, Secrets, and Cheats

This page contains the known Easter Eggs, References, Secrets, and Cheats found in Pokemon Go. You can choose which form to evolve your Eevee into by naming it Pyro (Flareon), Rainer (Vaporeon), or Sparky (Jolteon). This is an Easter egg reference to the Eevee Brothers from the original anime series. Note that you have to make sure you use a capital first letter and lower case names (so, "Pyro", not "pyro").
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Sees Steam Release with Anniversary Update

Kena: Bridge of Spirits from indie game development and animation studio Ember Lab is now available on Steam to purchase on Steam. The game becomes available on the platform with the Anniversary Update DLC. “Kena: Bridge of Spirits was our very first game and, as you might expect, means a...
VIDEO GAMES

