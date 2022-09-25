Read full article on original website
IGN
How Are You Feeling About the Future of Halo?
Though once the talk amongst FPS fans, Halo's popularity over the years has wavered even amongst the most dedicated fans. From its inception, it helped push the FPS genre forward on home consoles and was often considered one of the gold standards for an FPS on consoles. We've seen numerous sequels, prequels, and spin-offs; while some were successful, others were not. Even the most recent release, Halo Infinite, has drawn lots of criticism for its handling of the multiplayer mode and the lack of split-screen, Forge, and online co-op game modes, some of which are still not available nine months after launch.
ComicBook
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Feature a Massive Change for Ubisoft's Characters
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will make a pretty big change to Ubisoft's lovable rabbit-esque creatures. Rabbids are an incredibly fascinating species, spawning from the Raymen series. They're these psychotic rabbits that scream and make strange noises, but they are pretty cute. They essentially have the personality of a less intelligent minion long before the Despicable Me movies came around. Ubisoft eventually decided to spin them off into their own games that don't fit within one genre. Some of them are party games or adventure titles, but the most interesting one is a real-time strategy game that crosses over with Mario. The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle debuted a few years ago on the Nintendo Switch to no shortage of success and the sequel is looking like it will raise the bar.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Leak Teases Release for Unannounced Platform
A recent leak associated with Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 has teased a release for a previously unannounced platform. At this point in time, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 will be arriving early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and PC. And while it might seem odd that the Xbox One platform isn't included in this lineup, it seems like Capcom could be announcing the game for this console at some point in the near future.
IGN
The Finals - Official Alpha Playtest Trailer
Check out this action-packed trailer for the upcoming free-to-play team-based FPS, The Finals. Get a look at the game's fully destructible arenas in this fast-paced, chaotic trailer. Players can sign up for the closed alpha playtest now. The Finals Alpha Playtest will be available to players in NA (USA &...
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Breathtaking new Avatar 2 footage shown behind closed doors at D23
We've got the lowdown on the six new Avatar: The Way of the Water scenes shown at D23. New footage for Avatar: The Way of Water has been unveiled behind closed doors at D23 – and Total Film was on the ground in our 3D glasses to catch it on the big screen.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
ComicBook
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
IGN
Onimusha Anime: Netflix Shares First-Look Images
Netflix has announced and revealed five images from an Onimusha anime based on the hit Capcom game series. Revealed in a tweet from Netflix Anime (below), the stills show a handful of characters against a backdrop of Japan's Edo period. The anime is being created with 3D, CGI characters and hand-drawn backgrounds, and the series promises to give new life to the classic game series.
IGN
A "Neighborly" Disagreement
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
IGN
Artemis: PUBG Creator’s Next Game Will Have NFTs and the Metaverse
PUBG creator Brendan Greene has revealed his next game – a blockchain-powered metaverse title. During an interview with Hit Points, the 45-year-old game developer revealed that Artemis, his next game, will feature NFTs, the metaverse, and blockchain. “[Artemis] will be a platform that we participate in the maintenance of,...
Popculture
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Release Date, More Details Revealed at Netflix TUDUM Event
Netflix hosted another TUDUM virtual fan event on Saturday, and The Witcher franchise was arguably the main event. The burgeoning fantasy franchise got a three-minute segment to introduce to the cast and the plot line of The Witcher: Blood Origin. After months without any news on this highly-anticipated prequel, this was a huge boon to fans.
IGN
Unannounced Project | The Bird That Drinks Tears Concept Video
Krafton, the maker of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, is working on an untitled game based on the Korean fantasy novel, The Bird That Drinks Tears. This is a concept trailer that showcases the aesthetics and tone of the project.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
The Finals, an upcoming shooter from ex-Battlefield devs, gets an explosive new trailer
The Finals is all about customization, destruction, and player freedom
IGN
Grendel Series Dropped By Netflix But Could be Shopped Elsewhere
Netflix’s Grendel series has been canceled but could be picked up elsewhere. According to Deadline, the Dark Horse comic book adaptation, about a masked vigilante named Grendel, has been canned by the online streaming service. Announced back in 2021, Grendel had been picked up by Netflix for an eight-episode...
IGN
The Last Patriota
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about The Last Patriota Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN
Sandevistan Locations and Best Sandevistans
The Sandevistan is the cyberware that David Martinez uses in the Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The special cyberware featured in Trigger's anime was added with the Edgerunners update as a usable set in Cyberpunk 2077. This IGN guide will detail everything you need to know about getting Sandevistan with information on their locations, stats, and more.
IGN
Easter Eggs, References, Secrets, and Cheats
This page contains the known Easter Eggs, References, Secrets, and Cheats found in Pokemon Go. You can choose which form to evolve your Eevee into by naming it Pyro (Flareon), Rainer (Vaporeon), or Sparky (Jolteon). This is an Easter egg reference to the Eevee Brothers from the original anime series. Note that you have to make sure you use a capital first letter and lower case names (so, "Pyro", not "pyro").
IGN
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Sees Steam Release with Anniversary Update
Kena: Bridge of Spirits from indie game development and animation studio Ember Lab is now available on Steam to purchase on Steam. The game becomes available on the platform with the Anniversary Update DLC. “Kena: Bridge of Spirits was our very first game and, as you might expect, means a...
