Anne Arundel County, MD

Two-Alarm Blaze Damages Popular Anne Arundel County BBQ Restaurant

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Beefalo Bobs went up in flames on Sunday morning. Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Fire Department (left) / Baltimore Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

Football Sunday got off to a fiery start for a popular Maryland eatery.

A two-alarm fire broke out inside a popular Maryland restaurant on Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County, leaving the building with visible damage to the exterior of Beefalo Bobs on Fort Smallwood Road.

The 911 call came in shortly before noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to a spokesperson from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and the blaze was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

It is unclear what caused the fire to break out or how extensive the damage was to the interior of the restaurant.

The fire was under control by approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, according to the department, and two workers were medically evaluated by first responders and released at the scene.

