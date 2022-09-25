Rihanna is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna will perform at Super Bowl LVII. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna is slated to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023.

The announcement comes amid rumors that Taylor Swift would headline.

The singer previously declined to perform at the show in 2019.

Global superstar Rihanna is set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The NFL confirmed the "Love on the Brain" singer would headline in a tweet on Sunday, with a picture of what appears to be Rihanna's hand holding a football.

"Let's GO - @rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX," the tweet reads.

The singer also teased the performance on Instagram . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event is slated for February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, outside of Phoenix.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," Roc Nation founder and rapper Jay-Z said in a statement.

"Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance," NFL's head of music Seth Dudowsky added. "We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage."

Representatives for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The news comes after a TMZ report revealed Rihanna and her management team Roc Nation have been having ongoing discussions about the singer headlining. The 34-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul previously declined to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019.

"I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler," Rihanna told Vogue at the time. "There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."

Prior to the NFL's announcement, reports surfaced that fellow musician Taylor Swift was asked to perform, but she rejected the offer. TMZ reported that the singer wants to rerecord her first six albums amid the fallout with her former manager Scooter Braun .

The performance marks the first year of partnership with the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation, according to their statement. Apple Music plans to roll out exclusive details of the halftime show on its social media platforms, including Tik Tok and Twitter.

Music heavyweights Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar delivered all-star performances at the event last year.