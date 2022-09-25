Company Recalls Salad Dressing Product Sold At Aldi

A salad dressing product sold at Aldi was recalled due to undeclared allergens. Photo Credit: TreeHouse Foods, Inc./Google Maps street view/Image by -Rita-👩‍🍳 und 📷 mit ❤ from Pixabay

A company is recalling a salad dressing product that was sold nationwide at Aldi because the products may contain undeclared allergens.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. recalled one lot of Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The company said some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing, which contains soy and wheat, two allergens that are not declared on the label.

The products were distributed between Tuesday, Aug. 23, and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the announcement.

The company said the products have a UPC of 4099100074871 and a Best If Used By date of 08/10/2023.

As of the announcement, the company said it hasn't received any reports of allergic reactions related to the recalled products.

Those who purchased the recalled salad dressing should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund, TreeHouse Foods said.

Consumers with questions can call the company at 800-596-2902.

