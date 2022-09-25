House of Ukraine holds rally for teen who lost leg during war

The House of Ukraine in Balboa Park is looking for a host family to help a teen who lost his leg during the war against Russia.

The cultural center held a rally Saturday to bring attention to the 16-year-old boy's story. The teen is waiting on prosthetics treatment, and is looking for a family to live with while he recovers.

Watch the video in the player at the top of this page for the full story from 10News Photojournalist Jimmy Dedios.