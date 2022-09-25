ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Nancy Mace: 'There's a lot of pressure' on GOP for a vote to impeach Biden

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Rep. Nancy Mace said Sunday that some Republicans are thinking about impeaching President Joe Biden if they take over the House chamber following the midterm elections.

"I believe there’s a lot of pressure on Republicans to have that vote and put that legislation forward," Mace, R-S.C., told host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Mace added that if the impeachment vote happened, it would be "divisive," and that the House needs to work together.

She also said she would back whomever the GOP nominates, including former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., speaks at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in May 2022. Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also speculated about a Biden impeachment.

“Yeah, I do think there’s a chance of that, whether it’s justified or not,” Cruz said on an episode of his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz ," in January. He added that he thought Democrats used impeachment "for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him."

The effort to impeach Trump was bipartisan and included 10 House Republicans who broke from their party and joined House Democrats.

Mace, who defeated Trump-backed challenger Katie Arrington in the GOP primary in June, has supported the results of the 2020 presidential election. Mace worked on Trump's presidential campaign, but criticized him following the Jan. 6 attack.

Comments / 40

Annie Brooks
2d ago

I remember when you had to have a reason to impeach a President like ya know starting and insurrection or treason. The GOP is going full in with their Nazi agenda!

Mike
2d ago

We say we're gonna fix inflation but that's hard so we'll just spend our time on Impeach for Something!

