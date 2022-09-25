Read full article on original website
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Eater
An Oasis of Seafood and Gin Springs Up in North Park
One of the most-anticipated projects in recent years officially opens Tuesday, September 27 when Mabel’s Gone Fishing makes its debut in North Park. Run by Chelsea Coleman and Rae Gurne who also own Bodega Rosette, the adjacent bottle shop on 30th Street, as well as popular South Park wine bar the Rose, the new restaurant and bar continues their advocacy of natural wine, small batch spirits, and local ingredients by drawing parallels between the climate and coastline of San Diego and the Iberian Peninsula, which spans both Spain and Portugal.
New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close
CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
San Diego-based 'City Tacos' sells 3 million tacos
The restaurant, City Tacos, was founded by Gerry Torres in San Diego's North Park neighborhood in 2014.
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
Tofu or Tempeh? San Diego Ranked 9th Best City for Vegans & Vegetarians
With Oct. 1 is World Vegetarian Day and Nov. 1 being World Vegan Day, and with 15.5 million U.S. adults having a vegetarian or vegan diet, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Cities for Vegans & Vegetarians. To determine the best and cheapest places for...
News 8 KFMB
Los Cuates Seafood and Bar
Los Cuates Seafood and Bar is a family owned restaurant in Chula Vista. "Cuates" mean twins in Spanish and the owners are twin brothers!
San Diego Channel
East County hosts Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend
EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — Oktoberfest celebrations will be held this weekend in La Mesa, El Cajon, and Julian featuring traditional German food, beer, and music. La Mesa's Oktoberfest is the largest in San Diego County. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
NBC San Diego
Hang on, Hang on, Hang on: Jimmy Buffet Snapdragon Show Being Rescheduled
Sadly, San Diego's Parrotheads are gonna have to put that blender away for a bit: "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett, who had been slated to play the first concert at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium, announced Tuesday that health issues had prompted him to (hopefully) reschedule the show. The Life on...
Holiday Market to return to Petco Park
The annual Holiday Market will return to Petco Park this season, the San Diego Padres announced Monday.
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko Sushi
Saiko Sushi has two locations (both within San Diego County), one in North Park and one in Coronado. I went to the one in North Park which is a bustling, vibrant area with a popular main street and lots of small shops and hidden gem restaurants, like Saiko Sushi.
Heat returns to San Diego County
The sun is beaming over Yogurt Mill in El Cajon where the temperatures are expected to be in the upper nineties.
chulavistatoday.com
“Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit” to officially open at the Chula Vista Heritage Museum
The Chula Vista Heritage Museum celebrates the grand opening of the “Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit”, telling the story of Fili[ino migrants from the Philippines to South San Diego County. The grand opening will take place on Oct. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Chula Vista...
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
sandiegoville.com
Global Korean Fried Chicken Chain Pelicana Chicken Opens First San Diego Location
One of Korea's largest fried chicken chains with more than 2,000 location, Pelicana Chicken has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in 1982, Pelicana was a pioneer in delivering nicely packaged fried chicken in South Korea. The chain now has locations all around Korea, China, and Malaysia, as well as branches in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Buena Park, CA. The chain offers a simple menu of Korean fried chicken, chicken wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches with 6 sauce options, as well as side dishes like chicken gizzards, fries, onion rings, sausage cheese bacon roll, and sea snail spicy salad.
New group provides a social outlet for San Diego adults with disabilities
There's a new way for adults in San Diego with developmental or intellectual disabilities to stay social and make friends.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
Two San Diego area high schools among best in California for 2023, study says
Two San Diego County schools were named to the top ten public and private high schools in California.
iheart.com
Lovely, Mature Cat Up For Adoption In San Diego
Meet Valentina a 14-year-old, 9-pound, female, Domestic Short Hair cart with a Brown and White Tabby coat that's up for adoption at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. In 2010 Valentina was transferred to Rancho Coastal Humane Society through Friends of County Animal Shelters (FOCAS). She spent 11 years in her home. Now her family is moving to Hawaii and they don’t want her to have to wait in quarantine. Learn more about Valentina, HERE.
NBC San Diego
Adams Avenue Comes Alive For Street Fair That Almost Didn't Happen
Thousands of people flooded the Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights this weekend for its first post-pandemic return, but the popular two-day fest almost didn't happen again this year as a new obstacle stood in its path. The annual event is a scene in San Diego. Hundreds of arts...
sandiegoville.com
Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week
Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
