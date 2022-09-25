ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Eater

An Oasis of Seafood and Gin Springs Up in North Park

One of the most-anticipated projects in recent years officially opens Tuesday, September 27 when Mabel’s Gone Fishing makes its debut in North Park. Run by Chelsea Coleman and Rae Gurne who also own Bodega Rosette, the adjacent bottle shop on 30th Street, as well as popular South Park wine bar the Rose, the new restaurant and bar continues their advocacy of natural wine, small batch spirits, and local ingredients by drawing parallels between the climate and coastline of San Diego and the Iberian Peninsula, which spans both Spain and Portugal.
CBS 8

New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
News 8 KFMB

Los Cuates Seafood and Bar

Los Cuates Seafood and Bar is a family owned restaurant in Chula Vista. "Cuates" mean twins in Spanish and the owners are twin brothers!
San Diego Channel

East County hosts Oktoberfest celebrations this weekend

EAST COUNTY (KGTV) — Oktoberfest celebrations will be held this weekend in La Mesa, El Cajon, and Julian featuring traditional German food, beer, and music. La Mesa's Oktoberfest is the largest in San Diego County. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
NBC San Diego

Hang on, Hang on, Hang on: Jimmy Buffet Snapdragon Show Being Rescheduled

Sadly, San Diego's Parrotheads are gonna have to put that blender away for a bit: "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett, who had been slated to play the first concert at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium, announced Tuesday that health issues had prompted him to (hopefully) reschedule the show. The Life on...
sandiegoville.com

Global Korean Fried Chicken Chain Pelicana Chicken Opens First San Diego Location

One of Korea's largest fried chicken chains with more than 2,000 location, Pelicana Chicken has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in 1982, Pelicana was a pioneer in delivering nicely packaged fried chicken in South Korea. The chain now has locations all around Korea, China, and Malaysia, as well as branches in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Buena Park, CA. The chain offers a simple menu of Korean fried chicken, chicken wings, boneless tenders, and chicken sandwiches with 6 sauce options, as well as side dishes like chicken gizzards, fries, onion rings, sausage cheese bacon roll, and sea snail spicy salad.
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
iheart.com

Lovely, Mature Cat Up For Adoption In San Diego

Meet Valentina a 14-year-old, 9-pound, female, Domestic Short Hair cart with a Brown and White Tabby coat that's up for adoption at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. In 2010 Valentina was transferred to Rancho Coastal Humane Society through Friends of County Animal Shelters (FOCAS). She spent 11 years in her home. Now her family is moving to Hawaii and they don’t want her to have to wait in quarantine. Learn more about Valentina, HERE.
NBC San Diego

Adams Avenue Comes Alive For Street Fair That Almost Didn't Happen

Thousands of people flooded the Adams Avenue Street Fair in Normal Heights this weekend for its first post-pandemic return, but the popular two-day fest almost didn't happen again this year as a new obstacle stood in its path. The annual event is a scene in San Diego. Hundreds of arts...
sandiegoville.com

Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week

Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
