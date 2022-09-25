LL Cool J(Instagram) The MTV Awards 2022 had three great hosts. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. LL Cool J even reminisced on his first time on the show. "Welcome to the biggest music party of the year, no question about it. The 2022 MTV VMAs. Make some noise," he excitedly told the crowd at New Jersey's Prudential Center. "I remember the first time I hit the VMAs stage. In a lot of ways, we were introducing hip-hop to the world... It was amazing, but tonight is your opportunity to prove that this is the livest and loudest MTV crowd in the history of MTV."

