ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'

50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
Vibe

Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour

R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Florida State
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Miami, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
NME

Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”

Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”
NFL
XXL Mag

6ix9ine Appears to Beat Up DJ in Dubai for Not Playing His Music

6ix9ine appears to have attacked a DJ in Dubai for not playing his music and it was caught on video. On Friday (Sept. 23), Instagram page @rapsszn posted a video of 6ix9ine throwing bolo's at a club DJ in Dubai who refused to play the rapper's music because he was a "snitch." In the clip, Tekashi is punching on someone—possibly the DJ—while several people try to pull the two men apart. At one point in the video, there's a man who appears to be sneaking up behind 6ix9ine and quickly snatching something off his neck.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Jay Z
Person
Eminem
Person
Shakira
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Colin Kaepernick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#American Football
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow Hosted the MTV Awards 2022 at Prudential Center

LL Cool J(Instagram) The MTV Awards 2022 had three great hosts. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. LL Cool J even reminisced on his first time on the show. "Welcome to the biggest music party of the year, no question about it. The 2022 MTV VMAs. Make some noise," he excitedly told the crowd at New Jersey's Prudential Center. "I remember the first time I hit the VMAs stage. In a lot of ways, we were introducing hip-hop to the world... It was amazing, but tonight is your opportunity to prove that this is the livest and loudest MTV crowd in the history of MTV."
NEWARK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Super Bowl LVII: Fans, media react to halftime performer announcement

News broke on Sunday that musical performing artist Rihanna will be headlining the festivities at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Rightfully so, there were some reactions to the news. Fans of Rihanna and media members alike lost it on social media after the news was announced. This year’s Super...
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss & Styles P Join Mariah Carey For Global Citizen Festival Performance

Jadakiss and Styles P stopped by Mariah Carey‘s Global Citizen Festival performance to deliver the trio’s “We Belong Together” remix. The two New York MC’s were welcomed onstage by Carey, who ushered them on by singing the opening hook for the “We Belong Together” revamp, which appeared on the 2005 Ultra Platinum edition of The Emancipation of Mimi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Extends Apple Music Dominance With Success Of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2”

Cardi B added to her record for most number ones for a female artist with the success of “Tomorrow 2.”. Cardi B has earned her 11th chart-topping single on Apple Music with the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” single, “Tomorrow 2.” The song reached number one on “Apple Music’s Top 100: USA” just two days after releasing on Friday, September 23. This feat extends her lead as the female artist with the most number ones on the chart.
MUSIC
saturdaytradition.com

Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show

Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy