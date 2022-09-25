Read full article on original website
50 Cent Responds To Young Guru’s JAY-Z Comments: 'I Just Need Somebody To Compete With'
50 Cent has responded to Young Guru‘s recent comments about the time JAY-Z warned the rest of Roc-A-Fella roster about the G-Unit rapper’s arrival on the scene. In an interview with Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, Jigga‘s longtime engineer reflected back to the time he was crafting The Blueprint 2 and claimed JAY entered the studio and told everybody 50 was going to be the next rap superstar.
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
The rest of the 49ers will have to save themselves from Jimmy Garoppolo
The 49ers are tough, cohesive and versatile; they're built to hang in close games. Their quarterback makes sure they'll have to.
Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour
R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
6ix9ine Appears to Beat Up DJ in Dubai for Not Playing His Music
6ix9ine appears to have attacked a DJ in Dubai for not playing his music and it was caught on video. On Friday (Sept. 23), Instagram page @rapsszn posted a video of 6ix9ine throwing bolo's at a club DJ in Dubai who refused to play the rapper's music because he was a "snitch." In the clip, Tekashi is punching on someone—possibly the DJ—while several people try to pull the two men apart. At one point in the video, there's a man who appears to be sneaking up behind 6ix9ine and quickly snatching something off his neck.
Offset Brings New Meaning To ‘Drip’ During Future’s Rolling Loud NY Set
New York, NY – Offset made a surprise appearance during Future‘s rainy Rolling Loud New York set on Sunday night (September 25), which went off without a hitch until it was cut short. The Father of 4 hitmaker stopped by the Fashion Nova stage at Citi Field in...
Meanwhile, On Pluto: Is Dess Dior Back Codeine Canoodling With Future?
Luxurious Rap baddie/influencer Dess Dior, 23, recently celebrated the release of her ‘RAW’ EP with a star-studded bash that brought out her bestie Jayda Wayda, Mariah The Scientist, Kali, and many more. Powered by Belaire and Topicals, the buzzy event was good vibes, endless bottles, and buxom baddies...
Commanders coach denies interest in trading for 49ers' Garoppolo: 'Bullcrap report'
Jimmy Garoppolo "was welcomed back Sunday morning - hours before his first start of the season - by a bunch of people who clearly do not like him."
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow Hosted the MTV Awards 2022 at Prudential Center
LL Cool J(Instagram) The MTV Awards 2022 had three great hosts. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. LL Cool J even reminisced on his first time on the show. "Welcome to the biggest music party of the year, no question about it. The 2022 MTV VMAs. Make some noise," he excitedly told the crowd at New Jersey's Prudential Center. "I remember the first time I hit the VMAs stage. In a lot of ways, we were introducing hip-hop to the world... It was amazing, but tonight is your opportunity to prove that this is the livest and loudest MTV crowd in the history of MTV."
Yung Miami Sets the Record Straight on Life With a Hit Podcast, City Girls’ Next Album and Dating Diddy
She doesn't work jobs, she is a job. With a lauded new podcast, more music on the way and big goals to achieve, City Girls' Yung Miami is set on building an empire. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon.
Jadakiss & Styles P Join Mariah Carey For Global Citizen Festival Performance
Jadakiss and Styles P stopped by Mariah Carey‘s Global Citizen Festival performance to deliver the trio’s “We Belong Together” remix. The two New York MC’s were welcomed onstage by Carey, who ushered them on by singing the opening hook for the “We Belong Together” revamp, which appeared on the 2005 Ultra Platinum edition of The Emancipation of Mimi.
Cardi B Extends Apple Music Dominance With Success Of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2”
Cardi B added to her record for most number ones for a female artist with the success of “Tomorrow 2.”. Cardi B has earned her 11th chart-topping single on Apple Music with the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” single, “Tomorrow 2.” The song reached number one on “Apple Music’s Top 100: USA” just two days after releasing on Friday, September 23. This feat extends her lead as the female artist with the most number ones on the chart.
