New Orleans, LA

Arzelius Payton
1d ago

I played at St Augustine high school trumpet player the best time of my life it's beautiful to see this that's how we did things back. then I'm 64 years older now we enjoyed our self I know I did this is beautiful to see

Shona J Ruiz
1d ago

Only in New Orleans...gotta love it! ❤️ I love the sportsmanship, school spirit, and school pride! Maybe a bit unorthodox, but there are much worse things these kids could have been getting involved in on a weekend than creating these great memories!

Bob Adams
2d ago

What's not to like??? Showing school spirit and no fighting or worse.....

