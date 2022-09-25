ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
BOSTON, MA
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Red Sox leaving "Golden Tickets" under some Fenway seats for final games

BOSTON - The team may be missing the playoffs this year, but the Boston Red Sox are still trying to make the final home games exciting.Starting Monday, the team will be placing "Golden Tickets" under random seats for fans to win items like autographed memorabilia, tickets for opening day in 2023, team gear, "premium seating" for a game next year and a visit with the World Series trophies. Sections will also be randomly chosen to win Dunkin' and Stop & Shop gift cards, food and beverage vouchers, and other prizes. On October 4, Red Sox alumni will greet fans before the game, and after the final home game on October 5, fans will be allowed to run the bases and players will give away the shirts off their backs after the final out. Click here for more about the giveaways.
BOSTON, MA
Red Sox's Brayan Bello Amid Remarkable Turnaround After Rocky Start

The Boston Red Sox appear to have hit on the best home-grown pitching talent they've produced in years, maybe decades. After Sunday night's 2-0 loss to the New York Yankees in a shortened six-inning affair due to poor playing conditions, Bello has tossed 53 1/3 innings at the major league level. He's posted a 2-7 record with a 4.39 ERA and a 51-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
BOSTON, MA
Yankees-Red Sox Apple TV broadcast littered with laughable errors

After several days of consternation over who was going to be calling the New York Yankees’ Friday Night clash against the Boston Red Sox in the middle of Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 62 home runs, the broadcast went down on Apple TV+ without a hitch — at least in terms of the technical and production aspects.
BOSTON, MA
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
Connor Wong catching for Red Sox on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against Baltimore Orioles. Wong will start behind the plate after Reese McGuire was rested versus their division competition. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Wong to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
BOSTON, MA
Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
BRONX, NY
Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA

