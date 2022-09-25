Billy Strings Covering Pearl Jam’s “In Hiding” Is Near Perfection

Nailing a cover is one thing, but being able to add your own spin on a song shows the true talent of a musician.

Billy Strings does just that.

I am a BIG fan of his time on the road with Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival. The content is just PREMIUM.

In Saratoga Springs, New York, Strings whipped out a stellar cover of Pearl Jam’s tune “In Hiding.”

Pearl Jam released “In Hiding” in 1998, and it became a success for the band despite not promoting it at all. It topped the top fifteen on both the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and the Mainstream Rock chart.

The original song features a lot of guitar riffs, with a steady base and drum line. The slow and low lyrics are haunting for the listener.

Strings’ take on the song follows his style perfectly. It is more upbeat and has his signature bluegrass flare.

Let’s not forget he is murdering the vocals.

Towards the end of the cover, he adds a slight reverb on his guitar and absolutely goes wild on his solo.

The whole cover is unreal, and I could not peel my eyes off the screen.

Take a listen for yourselves.