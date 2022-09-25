ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Strings Covering Pearl Jam’s “In Hiding” Is Near Perfection

By Mary Claire Crabtree
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWWng_0i9qQEHp00

Nailing a cover is one thing, but being able to add your own spin on a song shows the true talent of a musician.

Billy Strings does just that.

I am a BIG fan of his time on the road with Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival. The content is just PREMIUM.

In Saratoga Springs, New York, Strings whipped out a stellar cover of Pearl Jam’s tune “In Hiding.”

Pearl Jam released “In Hiding” in 1998, and it became a success for the band despite not promoting it at all. It topped the top fifteen on both the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart and the Mainstream Rock chart.

The original song features a lot of guitar riffs, with a steady base and drum line. The slow and low lyrics are haunting for the listener.

Strings’ take on the song follows his style perfectly. It is more upbeat and has his signature bluegrass flare.

Let’s not forget he is murdering the vocals.

Towards the end of the cover, he adds a slight reverb on his guitar and absolutely goes wild on his solo.

The whole cover is unreal, and I could not peel my eyes off the screen.

Take a listen for yourselves.

Comments / 1

Related
Stereogum

Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66

Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Myers’ Flawless Acoustic Performance Of “Bury My Bones” Hits Hard

On this date in 2019, Texas-based southern rock band Whiskey Myers put out their very first self-produced, self-titled album. It was their fifth studio album in total, following up fan-favorites like 2011’s Firewater and 2016’s Mud. Whiskey Myers debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country chart, in addition to peaking at #2 on the U.S. Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and #1 on the U.S. Billboard Independent Albums chart.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA

Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stone Temple Pilots Albums Ranked

"I'm not saying we're better than everybody else," Scott Weiland told RIP magazine in 1994, "but we're a completely different entity than anyone else." It may sound like a bit of chest-puffing self-promotion — what band doesn't want to think they're unique? But Stone Temple Pilots needed this sort of instinct to survive. Starting with their multiplatinum 1992 debut, Core, they were swiftly written off as grunge copycats by critics who failed to notice the nuance and sophistication of their songwriting. Granted, that album's murky riffs and overtly macho posture weren't doing them any favors. But Weiland's confidence was justified.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Saratoga Springs
hotnewhiphop.com

Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP

Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few. The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song “Eddie”

As American Songwriter shared on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Red Hot Chili Peppers teased a new Eddie Van Halen tribute song, titled “Eddie.”. Well, on Friday (September 23), the famed Southern California rock band shared the song in full. The new track heralds the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen, their second released in 2022, dropping on October 14. Previously, the band released Unlimited Love earlier this year.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Nikki Lane Returns With New Album, ‘Denim & Diamonds’

After taking a good long break from releasing new material, Nikki Lane is back in the saddle. The singer-songstress has gifted the world with the release of her new, bold, family-inspired album, Denin & Diamonds. On a social media update, Lane confessed her struggles with finding inspiration to continue writing...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

199K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy