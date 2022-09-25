Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
CBS Sports
Chargers vs. Jaguars updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Jacksonville will take on Los Angeles on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Jaguars aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Verts: Justin Fields is right, the Cardinals are not, and breaking down Ken Dorsey's temper tantrum
Welcome to the Four Verts column, a mind dump of four topics from the NFL weekend that tickled my brain. This week, the topics range from a serious conversation about where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are to an in-depth review of Ken Dorsey's rage in the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' loss in Miami. The column is already long enough as it is, so let's just dive in.
Wichita Eagle
Titans Look to Stay a Step Ahead of Colts
NASHVILLE – It wasn’t all that long ago that the Indianapolis Colts owned the Tennessee Titans, not to mention the AFC South. But when the Titans travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, they’ll try to make a historical statement of their own in this divisional rivalry. The Titans...
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Action News Jax
Browns' Myles Garrett sustained shoulder, bicep injury in rollover car crash
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett was released from the hospital with multiple injuries after he was involved in a single-car crash on Monday, the team confirmed on Tuesday. Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain, bicep strain, minor lacerations and bumps and bruises in the crash, the team said. It’s unclear...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Week 4 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 4 NFL schedule
There are 16 games on the NFL Week 4 schedule, starting with the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 4 NFL game. ...
NFL・
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts
The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Tennessee and Indianapolis are both coming off Week 3 wins. Tennessee improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is 1-1-1, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Sportsbooks win thanks to Colts, Broncos, upsets
For the majority of those who bet on NFL Week 3 odds, the outcomes weren’t as bad as Week 2, which weren’t as bad as Week 1. But the bottom line remains: In Week 3, oddsmakers still got the better of bettors, with sportsbooks posting another winning week.
Comments / 0