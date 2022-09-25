ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Chargers vs. Jaguars updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Jacksonville will take on Los Angeles on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Jaguars aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Four Verts: Justin Fields is right, the Cardinals are not, and breaking down Ken Dorsey's temper tantrum

Welcome to the Four Verts column, a mind dump of four topics from the NFL weekend that tickled my brain. This week, the topics range from a serious conversation about where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are to an in-depth review of Ken Dorsey's rage in the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' loss in Miami. The column is already long enough as it is, so let's just dive in.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Titans Look to Stay a Step Ahead of Colts

NASHVILLE – It wasn’t all that long ago that the Indianapolis Colts owned the Tennessee Titans, not to mention the AFC South. But when the Titans travel to Indianapolis on Sunday, they’ll try to make a historical statement of their own in this divisional rivalry. The Titans...
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Browns' Myles Garrett sustained shoulder, bicep injury in rollover car crash

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett was released from the hospital with multiple injuries after he was involved in a single-car crash on Monday, the team confirmed on Tuesday. Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain, bicep strain, minor lacerations and bumps and bruises in the crash, the team said. It’s unclear...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts

The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Tennessee and Indianapolis are both coming off Week 3 wins. Tennessee improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is 1-1-1, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

