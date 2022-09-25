Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for multiple suspects in shooting at Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are still looking for two men they believe to have been involved in a shooting earlier this month. On Sept. 2, officers responded to a call about a shooting and damaged property on Walker Street. They were able to recover 18 shell casings at the scene....
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man hides in backseat of vehicle in terrifying carjacking
ACWORTH, Ga - Acworth police say a man tried to force his way into two women's cars, then stole another car after hiding in the backseat. "I just kept fighting him off," said one woman who did not want to be identified. The woman was still shaking as she talked...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Terrifying encounter with carjacker in Acworth
It was a terrifying carjacking in Acworth. Police say a man tried to force his way into the cars of two women and when that didn't work, he carjacked a delivery driver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach. Detectives...
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 men shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex; shooters still on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said two men were shot and killed at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc 1695 apartments around 11 p.m. When...
Allegations against metro Atlanta police officer lead to her resignation
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local police lieutenant is out of a job after several officers accused her of causing a hostile work environment. The officers said she was stealing money and drinking on the job, among other claims. Now, the city of South Fulton has asked an outside police agency to investigate the matter.
Video: Mother found dead after sending cryptic message, cash went to Clayton store day before death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that an Athens mother whose burned body was found in Habersham County earlier this month visited a Family Dollar store the day before she died. Deborrah Collier was found dead Sept. 11 after police say she sent her...
Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several people shot, stabbed during fight at DeKalb apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot and two people were stabbed during a fight at an apartment complex in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square, where they...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man detained for 'stealing' his own car
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man almost ended up in the slammer after forgetting to tell police he found his ‘stolen’ car. This weekend was everything but smooth for one Atlanta man. On Saturday night, he reported his car stolen. The problem is: it wasn't. It turned out management...
Man arrested after police said he tried to carjack 2 people
ACWORTH, Ga. — A DeKalb County man has been arrested after police said he tried to carjack two people. Investigators said Myron Pitts first tried to carjack a woman at a liquor store in Acworth last week. When that didn’t work, police said Pitts then tried to carjack a...
fox5atlanta.com
19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared overnight
MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded Monday night to Trammel Road in Morrow in reference to a missing person. Police say Aliyah Ransom left...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect
SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
Woman grazed by bullet after two men had shootout, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bankhead where a man and woman were shot, Capt. Christian Hunt said. According to Hunt, the woman told police two men were shooting at one another and she ran. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Comments / 1