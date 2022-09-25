ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Henderson police: Men charged with murder in beating death of man outside business

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men are facing charges of open murder in the beating death Friday night of a man outside a Henderson business, police said.

Floyd Epps, 69, and Stephon Epps, 32, are being held at the Henderson Detention Center after being arrested on the charges Saturday.

According to the Henderson Police Department, a man was beaten twice, each time by three men, near the 1400 block of North Boulder Highway on Friday, once at about 10:20 p.m.. and then again about an hour later.

After the first beating, the man, 62, had minor injuries, and police made a report.

When police went back an hour later, responding to a report of the same man being beaten, they said they found him bloodied, lying near a door outside the same business. The man was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.

Henderson detectives were able to identify two of the men suspected of beating the victim, Floyd Epps and Stephon Epps, and arrested them. Each is charged with one count of open murder.

The charge means a conviction can be returned on any of the state’s classifications of murder, ranging from first degree to manslaughter.

Police did not say if the Epps are related or provide any information on the third man in the beatings. Neither did they say if the same three men beat the victim each time.

Police said the investigation is continuing and that no further details would be released.

Anyone with information can call Henderson police, 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Wallace Ewell
1d ago

So these cowards beat that person up once and felt the need to go back and dish out more punishment? They need to get the harshest punishment that can be allowed for what they did.

Birdcage
2d ago

too many murders happening in Henderson lately has anybody noticed

