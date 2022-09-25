Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lily Bradley to Join WTAE in Pittsburgh
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Lily Bradley is joining WTAE in Pittsburgh as a reporter. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said Bradley will be known as Lily Coleman when...
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
Toronto031—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Stutzle 1 (Guenette, DeBrincat), 11:15. Penalties_Stutzle, OTT (Tripping), 5:53; Watson, OTT (Tripping), 15:33. Second Period_2, Toronto, Holl 1 (Simmonds, Giordano), 5:59. 3, Toronto, Malgin 1 (Nylander), 7:55. 4, Toronto, Steeves 1 (Holl, Giordano), 8:13. Penalties_Simmonds, TOR (High Sticking), 2:31; Sanderson, OTT (Interference), 2:31; Sanderson, OTT (Slashing), 17:14.
Gaudreau settling in during early days with Blue Jackets
After signing in the offseason, the star winger heard plenty of the cannon in his debut Sunday night. Johnny Gaudreau is about as good a hockey player there is, but he's not yet a seasoned veteran in one way. The Blue Jackets' big-ticket signing in free agency has been famously...
Penguins Forward Options as They Look for Change
Throughout Mike Sullivan’s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, he has been known to deploy his main forwards in pairs. Penguins fans know the commonly Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are glued at the hip; and for a while Teddy Blueger rolled with Zach Aston-Reese. The trend...
What we learned in the early days of Blue Jackets training camp
At the very least, Brad Larsen knows he has options. The Blue Jackets head coach entered OhioHealth Training Camp last week with no shortage of players who can make the opening night 23-man roster. Of the 68 players in camp (40 forwards, 21 defensemen and seven goalies), 33 of them...
Detroit Red Wings preseason game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to follow the game
Exhibition opener: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0) Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Training camp is over and it's now time to see what the Red Wings are made of. And of course, it's the new-look Red Wings, as Steve Yzerman spent the offseason mixing in new forwards, new defensemen, a new goalie and a new head coach. This is the first of eight exhibitions this preseason.
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers @ Sabres
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday evening. Both clubs are 1-0-0 in the preseason to date. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The radio broadcast of the game, with Tim Saunders and Steve Coates on the call, will be on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
Daryl Ruiter: This might be a defense optional kind of game in Atlanta
Daryl Ruiter talks with Spencer German filling in on Chico After Dark to talk about the Cleveland Browns match-up with Atlanta, how he believes the defense may not be a huge factor in the game, and more about what the Browns can expect in Week 4.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 56 Players
The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 56 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 45
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 45 players. The team released forwards Tanner Kaspick, Ty Ronning and Mike O'Leary, defensemen Turner Ottenbreit and Benjamin Finklestein, and goaltender C.J Motte from their professional tryouts. They will report to training camp for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Florida schools, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Three Sunshine State universities took steps Tuesday to salvage home football games as Hurricane Ian approached. Florida moved its game against Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday. Central Florida did the same with its game against SMU. South Florida relocated its Saturday game against East Carolina from Tampa, Florida, to Boca Raton. Although South Carolina is a safer distance from the major storm, the Gamecocks didn’t want to wait to make a decision regarding their game against South Carolina State. Those schools will now play Thursday night, two days earlier than previously scheduled and at least a day before Ian reaches the area. Stetson canceled its home game against San Diego scheduled for Saturday in the Pioneer Football League.
