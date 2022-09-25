ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone...
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections on Monday. The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure. “This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use,” the City said in a press release.
75-year-old man killed in Copiah County crash

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 75-year-old man died in a wreck in Copiah County over the weekend. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 28. According to the agency, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin of Pattison,...
Woman killed after vehicle crashes into Vicksburg utility pole

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Vicksburg on Saturday, September 24. Vicksburg Police Department says Ernessa Jackson, 44, was driving in a 2017 Honda Accord on North Washington Street around 12:49 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Authorities searching for suspect who fled traffic stop in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night. Police Chief Brian Myers says officers stopped a green Chevy Silverado on Highway 51. According to Chief Myers, the vehicle then rammed into a patrol car and fled the...
JPD: Man found washing Mercedes he had allegedly stolen a week earlier

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was found washing the car he had allegedly stolen a week earlier, police say. According to authorities, a white Mercedes-Benz was reported stolen on September 16 after the vehicle was left running at a local Shell gas station. On September 25, Delmontries Clinton,...
