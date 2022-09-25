Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 27
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone...
WLBT
Forest Hill High School to resume in-person learning at alternate sites on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will resume in-person learning at other JPS schools on Tuesday, September 27. The school dismissed at noon this afternoon and completed the remainder of the instructional day virtually due to low or no water pressure. In a press release, the school says...
WLBT
City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water notice for approximately 110 connections. The notice is due to the recent loss in water pressure for the following areas:. • [1200-2399] North State Street; 39202. • [1600-1899] Pine St. • [700-799] Euclid St. • [700-799]...
WLBT
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
WLBT
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
WLBT
City of Jackson issues precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson issued a precautionary boil water notice for 1,000 connections on Monday. The City says that the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure. “This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precautions and boil your water before use,” the City said in a press release.
WLBT
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing classrooms in the school to be placed on alert. According to the Jackson Public School District, the “male intruders” entered the school through a locked back door which was opened by a student there.
WLBT
$7.5 million bond approved to fund renovations at Jackson planetarium, arts center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson has taken a major step forward in its efforts to renovate the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, with the city council approving a $7.5 million bond to help fund the project. Tuesday, the council voted 5-0-1 to approve the bond, which will include $6 million for...
WLBT
Man confesses to stealing Porsche from Jackson dealership after finding keys in the vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has confessed to stealing a new vehicle from the Porsche dealership in Jackson. Jonathan Stiffic was arrested Monday for the crime, saying he found the keys inside the black 2022 Porsche Cayenne. He received a $15,000 bond and a request for a mental evaluation.
WLBT
Man shot in head while riding in vehicle with his mother and sister in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man is dead, and two are in custody -- the result of a shooting Friday night after a high school homecoming game. Latravious “Duke” Williams, 20, had been riding with his sister in the back seat of a car driven by their mother at about 9:45 p.m. following a Crystal Springs High School football game.
WLBT
75-year-old man killed in Copiah County crash
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 75-year-old man died in a wreck in Copiah County over the weekend. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 28. According to the agency, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin of Pattison,...
WLBT
Woman killed after vehicle crashes into Vicksburg utility pole
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Vicksburg on Saturday, September 24. Vicksburg Police Department says Ernessa Jackson, 44, was driving in a 2017 Honda Accord on North Washington Street around 12:49 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
WLBT
Water distribution sites continue for Jackson residents seeking safe water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One by one, hundreds of people were pulling into Mt. Helm Baptist Church to receive a major blessing. Organizers say this day is all about spreading the love and giving back to those who need it most. “That includes water giveaways, free food, and assistance for...
WLBT
Authorities searching for suspect who fled traffic stop in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night. Police Chief Brian Myers says officers stopped a green Chevy Silverado on Highway 51. According to Chief Myers, the vehicle then rammed into a patrol car and fled the...
WLBT
Man wanted for murder after 42-year-old shot, killed outside America’s Best Inn
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 42-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside America’s Best Inn on Highway 80. It happened in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Police say Johnny McDonald, 42, was shot in the chest by the boyfriend of a woman he shares a child with.
WLBT
JPD: Man found washing Mercedes he had allegedly stolen a week earlier
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was found washing the car he had allegedly stolen a week earlier, police say. According to authorities, a white Mercedes-Benz was reported stolen on September 16 after the vehicle was left running at a local Shell gas station. On September 25, Delmontries Clinton,...
WLBT
Hundreds attend first live, in-person WellsFest since the COVID-19 pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I think it’s one of the best festivals of all years,” Faith Stauss, a longtime festival-goer said. “You know we’ve been closed in for so long to hear live music and to go shopping and to see all these amazing animals,” Chrissy Clark said who attended the festival.
WLBT
Religious leaders call on city, state officials to come together in response to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Jackson pastors say it’s past time for elected leaders to put aside their political differences and fix the city’s water. On Monday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan met with about two dozen pastors from the capital city, where he asked for their takes on the ongoing water crisis.
WLBT
Man accused of murdering father, grandmother pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years behind bars
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of murdering his father and grandmother in 2014 has pleaded guilty, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II said. Tyrone C. Liddell, Jr, now 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and manslaughter for shooting and killing his father, Tyrone C. Liddell, Sr., and his grandmother, Bertha Lee Liddell.
WLBT
‘It’s really embarrassing’: Contractors worked for Jackson for a year without getting paid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After not setting aside funds as part of its 2022 budget, the city of Jackson is just now paying for consent decree program management services for the current fiscal year. Tuesday, the city council approved paying Waggoner Engineering and AJA Consultants $1.7 million for program management...
