Makeup

FENTY Beauty & Skin Is Having a Super-Rare & Huge Sitewide Sale for Less Than 48 Hours — See Our Top Under-$20 Picks

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
This is not a drill: Rihanna’s groundbreaking makeup and skincare line is having a major sitewide sale for the next 24 hours. Either you’ve been wanting to finally try FENTY Beauty and Skin, or your makeup collection is stocked up with their products: there’s no in-between. When Rihanna started FENTY Beauty back in 2017 (and later FENTY Skin ), everyone couldn’t get enough of the insane shade range and pigmented colors. Five years later, and nothing has changed.

For an extremely limited time (less than 48 hours), you can get a bunch of FENTY staples starting at 25 percent off. From pigmented eyeshadow palettes to soothing body butter , this sale leaves nothing out of it.

So it’s time to treat yourself before the holidays roll around and buy a product (or 12, we understand!)

Check out our top picks from the super-rare sitewide FENTY Beauty and Skin sale below!

FENTY Beauty Mini Pro Filt’r Instant Retouching Setting Powder — $9.10, originally $14.00

Fenty Beauty.

Both weightless and photo-ready, this bestselling powder is perfect for touching up your makeup before a night out or a photo. With this fine powder, you’ll get that airbrushed look in seconds!


FENTY Beauty Mini Pro Filt'r Instant Retouching Setting Powder

$9.10, originally $14.00



FENTY Beauty Mini Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation — $9.75, originally $13.00

Fenty Beauty.

Both blendable and full-coverage, this natural finish foundation comes in over 50 shades and lets you look like a glowing goddess for hours!


FENTY Beauty Mini Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

$9.75, originally $13.00



FENTY Skin Mini Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream — $16.50, originally $22.00

Fenty Skin.

With nearly 25 percent made up of rich butters and restorative tropical oils, this hydrating body butter is a must for anyone needing some rejuvenation.


FENTY Skin Mini Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

$16.50, originally $22.00



FENTY Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Palette — $17.00, originally $28.00

Fenty Beauty.

Both super pigmented and versatile, this blendable and colorful eyeshadow palette is a must for anyone looking for a go-to neutral palette (but wants to try out some new colors now and then!)


FENTY Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Palette

$17.00, originally $28.00



FENTY Skin Total Cleans’r Makeup-Removing Cleanser — $19.50, originally $26.00

Fenty Skin.

Made with Barbados cherries and Ginkgo Biloba, this fast-acting makeup remover both refreshes and deeply cleanses the skin.


FENTY Skin Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser

$19.50, originally $26.00



SheKnows

SheKnows

ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Community Policy