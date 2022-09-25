Vikings running back Dalvin Cook exits with shoulder injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury.

Cook lost a fumble after a 2-yard run late in the third quarter and immediately went to the sideline medical tent.

The team ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Cook, 27, finished with 17 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past three seasons.

–Field Level Media

