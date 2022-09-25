ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington Commanders are getting a mascot but these 4 NFL teams are without one

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — There’s Sir Purr with the Carolina Panthers and Sourdough Sam with the San Francisco 49ers. The Baltimore Ravens have Poe and the Indianapolis Colts have Blue. No, these aren’t specialty players you’ve never heard of – they’re mascots.

There are a total of 32 teams in the National Football League. Five are mascot-less as of the 2022 season: the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Chargers, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, and the Washington Commanders.

Here is a look at the current NFL team mascots:

Of the five teams that don’t have a mascot, one is well on his way to adding one. As part of their current rebranding, the Commanders are giving fans a chance to vote on their mascot later this month.

Regardless, here are the five NFL teams that, as of the start of the 2022 season, do not have an official on-field mascot.

Green Bay Packers

The name ‘Packers’ is a nod to the Acme Meat Packing Company, which no longer exists but helped get the team started in the early 1900s.

There isn’t exactly a good mascot to represent the Packers either, though the team has tried. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers introduced a sausage-carrying bearded giant known as Packy Packer in the 1980s. He survived just two seasons and the Packers have been without a mascot since.

A Packers spokesperson tells Nexstar that a mascot has never seemed to catch on or naturally align with the team’s “already rich history and tradition.”

“We find that our fans are engaged with our games and excited about the team in their own unique ways.”

While they are without a mascot, the Packers do have cheerleaders.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers did have an unofficial mascot of sorts – Boltman – while they were in San Diego. In 2018, the man behind Boltman, Dan Jauregui, retired from the role after 22 years.

In 2020, the Chargers “acquired” an unofficial furry mascot, Bolt, a puppy on his way to becoming a service dog. The Chargers partnered with Canine Companions for Independence to follow Bolt on his journey. He also appeared at various team practices and games.

Bolt has since graduated and the Chargers have brought on a new pup, Brisket. The team previously had a cheer squad, known as the Charger Girls, but they were reportedly disbanded last year.

The Chargers haven’t responded to Nexstar’s request for comment.

New York Giants

There isn’t really an answer as to why the Giants don’t have a mascot – they just don’t. However, there was a Campbell Soup ad in the early 2010s that featured a woman in a large-headed Giants player costume.

Additionally, the team doesn’t have cheerleaders.

The Giants haven’t responded to Nexstar’s request for comment.

New York Jets

While it may seem easy enough for the Jets to have a mascot, the team doesn’t have one – they even note it on their FAQ page. The team does have cheerleaders, known as the Jets Flight Crew.

The Jets haven’t responded to Nexstar’s request for comment.

Washington Commanders

Of all five teams on this list, the Commanders are the closest to having a mascot. As part of their rebranding, the Commanders recently asked fans to vote on what type of mascot they should have.

Voting has now closed, but fans were able to select from one of four categories: dog, hog, historical figure, or superhero.

According to the Commanders’ website, renderings of the highest-voted options will be shared during the team’s September 25 game. Fans in attendance will then have the chance to vote on their favorite design.

WSAV News 3

