LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a seasonable day Tuesday, temperatures will drop on Wednesday into the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening and that will drop overnight temperatures. With that being said, it may be a little chillier Wednesday morning than we have recently seen. A frost advisory is in effect until 8 AM Wednesday for extreme northeast Nebraska. As the day progresses, temperatures look to top off in the low to mid 70s for most areas. In western Nebraska 80s will be possible.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO