ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers ready themselves for Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Huskers spoke with the press on Tuesday to discuss their upcoming game against Indiana. Nebraska returns to Big Ten action on Saturday evening when the Huskers play host to Indiana at Memorial Stadium. The matchup marks Nebraska’s 2022 Homecoming contest, with kickoff set for shortly after 6:30 p.m. and television coverage provided by BTN.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: Not Nebraska’s Next Coach

Up until this weekend, I was thinking that I was the dark horse in the running for Nebraska’s next football coach. I mean, I do have experience as an assistant flag football coach to Kindergarteners. Another good point about me is that I would be a cheap hire. They’d only need to give me one to two million a year. I love to travel and watch football, so my recruiting would be solid too.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Lincoln, MI
State
Indiana State
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Morning Mash: Big weeks ahead for Mickey Joseph and Nebraska

This past weekend I had the chance to be around a handful of former players. The feeling among that group about where Nebraska is at is no different than nearly any other part of the fan base. Embarrassment and annoyance being the two primary emotions discussed. However in conversations about...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Nu#Purdue#Ct
Corn Nation

Monday Flakes: 800 Wins, 700 Year-Old Bargain, and Don’t Cook Chicken in NyQuil

It was a bye week for Husker football, so we don’t have to meet again today commiserating a loss. Whew. The Jackrabbits pulled out a gritty win over a Missouri State team ranked right behind them in FCS polls. Our local high school team pulled out an unlikely win on homecoming, suiting up 10 players for an 8-man football game against a team that hasn’t lost yet this season. The Broncos secured an ugly win against a good 49ers team.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kscj.com

WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Busch receives pay bump in new role as D-coordinator

In sorting out the salary shifting from Nebraska's staff shifting, Bill Busch will see an increase in income while holding his role of interim defensive coordinator. According to contract info supplied to Husker247, Busch will receive an additional monthly stipend of $15,700 on top of the base figure of $400,000 he was receiving.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: Cooling down ahead of weekend warmup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a seasonable day Tuesday, temperatures will drop on Wednesday into the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move through the area Tuesday evening and that will drop overnight temperatures. With that being said, it may be a little chillier Wednesday morning than we have recently seen. A frost advisory is in effect until 8 AM Wednesday for extreme northeast Nebraska. As the day progresses, temperatures look to top off in the low to mid 70s for most areas. In western Nebraska 80s will be possible.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Abundant sunshine with warm temperatures Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant fall conditions will continue for the next several days across Nebraska. Cool morning temperatures, mild afternoons with lots of sunshine. Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday in Lincoln with highs in the upper 70s along with an east-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Mainly clear and...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy