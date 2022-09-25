ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Halloween arrives at Six Flags New England with Fright Fest opening night

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Vox5_0i9qMtK400

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Thrills by Day, Fright by Night! Halloween season is already here at Six Flags New England and the amusement park opened its haunted doors for Fright Fest on Saturday night.

Fright Fest is back at Six Flags with new experiences and bigger scares. They have ghosts, goblins, ghouls, and zombies roaming the park. Six Flags certainly puts the fright in Fright Fest, as they welcome back everyone with new attractions like the midnight mansion and scream punk, and even spooky boozey drinks just in time for Halloween.

22News spoke with Jennifer McGrath of Six Flags about what park-goers can expect as they enter the park, “Fright Fest is bigger, better, scarier than ever, and this year we have over a hundred roaming zombies you see right behind me. We are so proud to bring so much new this year. Folks love Halloween and this year we’re ready for it. In between our scare actors or performers, and all of guests we just have a great time together, and it’s safe fun and that’s what’s so important.”

If you’re coming for the fun and not the fright this year they are introducing ‘NO BOO’ necklaces so the performers don’t scare you. Six Flags Fright Fest runs from September 24th to November 6th, so don’t miss out on the fright!

